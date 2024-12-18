Not satire: Gavin Newsom calls DOGE a ‘promo project,’ says he’s been making California cheaper and more efficient for years

Leftists are inarguably, the most delusional people you will ever meet (indescribably so), but of all the brainless bipedals, no one is more deluded than Gavin Newsom, who actually claimed that he’s been doing the DOGE mission long before DOGE was ever established.

Confused how a man who transformed a $100 billion state surplus and into tens of billions of debt after just two years thinks he’s a champion of government efficiency and taxpayer dollar stewardship? Me too—but this is Newsom after all. (California as a whole has a debt of about $1.6 trillion when you consider unfunded liabilities.)

Anyway, here’s the clip:

California Governor Gavin Newsom refers to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s initiative DOGE as a “promo project.”



A “promo project” on “civil service reform” he says? Buddy, your state is collapsing under debt, crime, and corruption, and it’s basically the poster child for the bureaucratic behemoth that DOGE aims to dismantle.

Remember this? Under Newsom, California was the top locale… to flee:

The U-Hauls leaving California in 2023 marked the fourth consecutive year the once Golden State finished on top of the U-Haul Growth Index – meaning more Californians rented one-way U-Haul trucks to leave the state in 2023, than residents of any other state.

In 2021, the year after the census, California lost a seat in Congress… for the first time ever in 171 years of existence. (Remember, seats in Congress are apportioned based on population.) New projections suggest that by 2030 (the next census), California will lose five seats, “if the current [population loss] trends continue.”

While the taxpayers fled, the state budget increased under Newsom by a whopping 63%:

During Gavin Newsom’s governorship, California’s state budget grew over 63 percent, rising from around $200 billion in 2019 to about $327 billion in the current fiscal year ending June 30. After adjusting for inflation and California’s population losses since 2019, this represents a 38 percent per person increase in real (inflation-adjusted) state government spending.

For what you might ask? Well for one, Newsom’s decades-long battle with homelessness, a problem which has only amplified under his policies, and cost the remaining taxpayers at least $24 billion in the last five years. Here’s a quick update on how things are going on the homeless front:

Update: Newsom’s 10-year plan to end homelessness marks 21-year anniversary pic.twitter.com/PX1dqnEffZ — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) December 18, 2024

Some of that cash no doubt went to constructing a high-end apartment building in Los Angeles that opened this summer; units cost around $600k each, and included luxury amenities like a gym, dog run, and art studio for the incoming residents… who were accustomed to slumming it down on Skid Row because they were mentally ill, drugged out street people. Funny enough, I can’t find any updates in the mainstream media on how things are going, despite the building now being in operation (in theory) for the past six months, which doesn’t seem like a good sign (it’s probably already condemned). Poof!—there went $165 million.

Seriously, someone better get Newsom off of Humboldt’s reefer, because he’s suffering from delusions, and psychosis comes next.

