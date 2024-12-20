New U.S. embassy, new U.S. ambassador in Mexico City

If you're travelling to Mexico City, make sure to stop by the new U.S. Embassy. For the record, I've been to the old one a few times. Renewed my U.S. passport there and voted too. Nice place and location.

As Kellin Dillon wrote, there is a new building:

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar inaugurated the new U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 17, an event that also served as a farewell ceremony to the Biden-era diplomat. The diplomatic headquarters, located in Miguel Hildago, is seven stories tall and reportedly cost more than $1 billion to construct. Once open for operations, it will be the largest U.S. embassy in the world.

Largest embassy? That's a bit of a shock. I thought that London or Moscow would be bigger, but it probably does reflect our relationship with Mexico.

Over the new few months, the embassy will be the primary contact between Mexico City and Washington D.C.

By the way, the new man nominated as ambassador is Ron Johnson. He previously served in the U.S. Army at the rank of colonel, held the position of the U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador, and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at the Special Operations Command.

Of course, the ambassador will carry out the President's policy. I'm sure that he will work very closely with future Secretary Marco Rubio. Nevertheless, I don't recall a man with this background before: a colonel, ambassador, and work at the CIA in Special Operations Command. Not your typical diplomat or generous campaign donor that we've seen this before. My guess is that this choice reflects the importance of Mexico in the upcoming administration. Time will tell but this is not your typical diplomat.

We wish you him well and I hope that he enjoys the new facility.

