Immigration-loving Merkel’s mind-blowing new book

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel just released her autobiography with the absurd title Freedom. Right — as if she had anything to do with freeing Eastern Europe. Frau Dummkopf, as I like to call her, barely ever heard of Ronald Reagan or Konrad Adenauer or any of the real heroes of the late 20th century.

In a lot of ways, Merkel is the Joe Biden of Europe — a corrupt and incredibly stupid person who somehow managed to attain the highest post in the land. She doesn’t even have dementia for an excuse.

Merkel was the daughter of a famous left-wing East German Lutheran minister. Neither she nor her father technically joined the Communist Party, but both occupied a privileged position behind the Iron Curtain as useful stooges.

She enjoyed one of those pretend “science careers” communist countries would bestow on children of the well connected. When the Wall collapsed, she suddenly became interested in politics, coming from nowhere through the new democratic system in eastern Germany, as one rival after another found himself exposed for various Stasi connections during the Cold War. No such embarrassing info on Merkel ever appeared, and eventually, she got to lead the entire Christian Democratic Union, the CDU, Germany’s center-right party and perhaps the closest European thing to America’s Republicans.

But unlike here, where a RINO is just some Washington opportunist looking for a cable TV gig, in Germany, they are chock-a-block full of actual commie rats — people with links and helpers in the Kremlin who meddle in the country to this day. Former SDP chief Gerhard Schroeder was paid millions by Putin’s Russia.

Merkel was long suspected of having some kind of secret Stasi connection, owing her amazing rise in German politics to patrons in Moscow. More evidence comes in every day that Merkel was some kind of communist asset. She was certainly never a conservative, even of the mildest European variety.

Now the German parliament is headed for elections this winter, the ruling SDP having lost a vote of confidence.

The big issue is Muslim immigration, especially from Syria. A decade ago, Frau Dummkopf welcomed millions of Muslims into the country, about 60% of whom became welfare idlers, uninterested in assimilation, often manifesting violent behavior. The appalling Christmas market massacre in Magdeburg is just the latest outrage.

Merkel claims in her book that Germany had no choice; it needs more immigrants to fill the economy. So you just let in millions of uneducated young Muslims, most with no screening and no skills? Great thinking.

Actually, Germany and Europe do need more immigrants to fill their jobs. But thanks to Mr. Putin and his war, millions of Russian and Ukrainian youngsters are already moving west. Given the mess that war will leave even after it gets settled, Western Europe will have all the assimilable job-seekers it needs for years to come.

Fortunately, the German Christian Democrats have put Merkel behind them. The current party leader, Friedrich Merz (as opposed to Fred Mertz, the old guy on I Love Lucy), and his supporters see the end of the Syrian Civil war as a great time to send the refugees home. They will even throw in a plane ticket and a cash bonus if the Syrians will get out.

Let’s hope the CDU keeps its newfound courage. Polls show the party leading big for the February vote, but here’s the rub. The second-place party is Alternative für Deutschland — a right-wing populist bunch that no other party will accept as a coalition partner, because a few members are still embarrassingly Nazi-nostalgic.

There is no way Herr Merz can win an outright majority, so he is going to have to govern in one of two ways. Either make clear to his potential junior partners on the left that they will have to sign on for get-tough immigration policies to be part of government. Or play hardball: invite the more acceptable populists to work with him on a limited basis, to save the country from the disaster of illegal immigration.

Europe is ready for this. Italy’s Meloni is making some progress in reversing the illegal tide. The main obstacle has been the E.U.’s bureaucrats and judges throwing up roadblocks. Get Germany on board, and it may shift the whole E.U. apparatus. It would also be nice if the other senior partner in Europe, France, could come around as well, but France is experiencing its own political chaos right now.

The French, however, at least never did something so stupid as to shut down their wonderfully cheap and reliable nuclear power sector. That was Frau Dummkopf’s brilliant idea. Or maybe Putin’s, as Germany once got 30% of its power from nuclear, but Herr Schroeder and Frau Dummkopf decided to replace it all with Russian natural gas and make-believe renewables. Higher energy costs have now been wrecking the German economy for years.

She, of course, stubbornly insists that this was a great idea, even as the rest of the world comes to the conclusion that nuclear power is the future. Thanks to the Kremlin funded anti-nuke hysteria in Germany, though, the industry is going nowhere there. The CDU faces an uphill fight ever to rebuild German nuclear power.

Back during WWII, there was proposed the infamous Morgenthau Plan, a lefty revenge scheme to remove all German industry after the war and make the world’s second largest economy a rustic backwater. The lunacy of such an idea was obvious, and blessedly, the world instead got Adenauer’s democratic Wirtschaftswunder. But apparently, Dummkopf Merkel has been plotting her own little version of Morgenthau’s plan 80 years on.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, Ky.

Image: Angela Merkel. Credit: Arno Mikkor via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.