Media loses all their marbles, claims Musk is the real president and Trump is just a puppet

The media have a new talking point to trash Trump—they have decided that they will say that the “elected to nothing” Elon Musk is president, and Trump is just his puppet. What a joke.

Not once have I ever seen these same people question who has been the president the last four years while Biden’s mind has clearly been shot. They intentionally spread the lie that Biden was “sharp as a tack” and doing a great job.

The WSJ put out a lengthy article yesterday reporting that unelected bureaucrats have been running the show for Biden before and during his presidency, because he has been incapable—this has been abundantly obvious for a long time, yet the complicit media willingly participated in the coverup. They have clearly done a massive disservice to the American people and the world, as we have had cascading disasters and wars.

During the 2020 presidential primary, Jill Biden campaigned so extensively across Iowa that she held events in more counties than her husband—a fact her press secretary at the time, Michael LaRosa, touted to a local reporter. His superior in the Biden campaign quickly chided him. As the three rode in a minivan through the state’s cornfields, Anthony Bernal, then a deputy campaign manager and chief of staff to Jill Biden, pressed LaRosa to contact the reporter again and play down any comparison in campaign appearances between Joe Biden, then 77, and his wife, who is eight years his junior. Her energetic schedule only highlighted her husband’s more plodding pace, LaRosa recalls being told. The message from Biden’s team was clear. ‘The more you talk her up, the more you make him look bad,’ LaRosa said. To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

The WSJ did another story in June about Biden’s diminished capacity, and most of the media and other Democrats ripped it as if it were fiction. But then, the public saw the incompetent Biden at the debate, and the same people who had said he was sharp as a tack chased him out, superimposing the incompetent Harris in the race, lying to the public about how great she was.

Robert Hur investigated Biden for improperly handling classified documents for fifty years, and said he was guilty. Yet he didn’t charge him because he said he was too incapacitated to stand trial. Instead of admitting that this was true, most of the media, his cabinet, and other Democrats came out and essentially called Hur a liar.

Political animal Merrick Garland and other Democrats did everything they could to keep the public from seeing the actual interview of Biden, because they were campaigning for him. Transparency was the enemy. Most of the media never cared about the public seeing the truth. Of course the media also lied and claimed that the politicized justice department was independent and not politically motivated.

For the last three months, Biden and the unelected bureaucrats at the White House have known that the December 20th budget deadline was looming, and didn’t lift a finger—but somehow this is all Trump’s and Musk’s fault, even though Trump is not president yet. Trump can’t sign or veto any bill to keep the government running, but the media and other Democrats have always blamed Republicans for government shutdowns, no matter how many times the Democrats have blocked the bills.

Whoever is running the show for Biden, after Trump won, is spending money, issuing regulations as fast as they can, and handing out pardons and commutations as if they were candy. They are trying to Trump-proof America because they really don’t care about the people. They care about a powerful government pushing the radically destructive Democrat agenda.

There is no way that Biden remembered what date Hunter started to accept kickbacks from Burisma, yet somehow he was able to get that date in Hunter’s blanket pardon. Someone wrote the pardon and put it in front of him and told him what to say. When did the “Big Guy” start to get his 10%?

Some unelected bureaucrat at the Social Security Administration has handed almost 50,000 unelected bureaucrats a gift, allowing them to work from home for another five years—so a total of nine years. (I wonder if there is any room to cut the overhead of entitlement agencies?) Somehow, the media doesn’t care about this pure abuse of power by an unelected bureaucrat.

The media and other Democrats have told endless lies for almost ten years seeking to destroy Trump as they have interfered in elections; and the same media and other Democrats have told endless lies to cover up the corruption and incompetence of Biden as they have interfered in elections.

No matter how obvious it has been that Biden was a figurehead and too inept to run again, we didn’t hear endless calls for his resignation, nor did we hear that unelected bureaucrats doing Biden’s job was a threat to the Constitution and our republic. Nope, those lies were told continuously about Trump as the media tried to tip the election.

These people posing as journalists should clearly be fired because they are just pure propagandists pushing an agenda.

I have a serious question: Would the general public even know if the government shut down since so few federal workers have shown up to work for years? Doubtful.

