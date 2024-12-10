Leftists now making ridiculous claims that Trump's policies 'will ruin you'
Vladimir Lenin in his many letters to other communists, used to rant and rave about other revolutionaries, calling them "idiots," who "are going to ruin everything."
Today's leftists are now weirdly echoing that early Soviet boss in their admonitions to voters.
Get a load of this pathetic piece by a USA Today opinion writer, starting with that headline.
Hey, MAGA voters: You've been had. Trump's plans for the economy may ruin you. | Opinion
Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
Mon, December 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST·4 min read
President-elect Donald Trump cares deeply about the forgotten men and women of the MAGA movement, the regular folks who believe wealthy elites have made America decidedly NOT GREAT.
So I’m sure those forgotten men and women are thrilled to know Trump has stocked his upcoming administration with enough billionaires and multimillionaires to, as The Guardian put it recently, “form a soccer team.”
That’s right. Axios reported last week that, including Trump himself, the administration-to-be is already staffed with 14 billionaires. The list includes Linda McMahon as Education secretary, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as government efficiency overseers, Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary and billionaire hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary.
I’m sure these down-to-earth billionaires care deeply about the forgotten men and women who put Trump in office. Surely they are in no way “elite,” aside from perhaps owning an island, or maybe occasionally hunting poor people for sport on said island.
Trump is surrounding himself with non-elite billionaires who care
Forbes reported in 2021 that President Joe Biden’s Cabinet had a net worth of about $188 million.
The Guardian puts the net worth of Trump’s gang thus far at more than $300 billion. If you believe in math, it's a staggering sum, about 2,000 times the wealth of those in the Biden administration.
So, you know … regular folks, the kind who undoubtedly can relate to the day-to-day needs of Americans. The sort who regularly go to grocery stores, which they refer to as “commoner slop-distribution centers.” The kind who would never want to harvest the blood of young people in a narcissistic quest for eternal life.
Trump can't guarantee tariffs won't lead to higher prices. Cool!
Consider this: Trump has repeatedly talked about how much he likes tariffs and how, as soon as he takes office, he’s going to tariff the daylights out of other countries like China and Mexico.
On NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, Trump was asked if he can “guarantee American families won't pay more” under his tariff plan.
Trump, the billionaire, said: “I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow.”
Put your future in the hands of Trump's caring billionaires
You see? Trump cares about American families to not guarantee anything.
So don’t worry, forgotten men and women. Be confident that Trump and Musk and Ramaswamy and McMahon and Lutnick and all the other totally trustworthy and altruistic non-elite billionaires know what’s good for you.
It has been so much better when Barack Obama and Joe Biden hired people with little to no business experience to determine how the rest of us will live. They surrounded themselves with bureaucrats and career politicians. That has worked so well.
The only things in this article that remotely talk about Trump harming the public are the tariffs which Trump admitted might raise prices.
It is no wonder that people don't trust the media when they continue to spread so much manure.
Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain