Leftists now making ridiculous claims that Trump's policies 'will ruin you'

December 10, 2024

By Jack Hellner

Vladimir Lenin in his many letters to other communists, used to rant and rave about other revolutionaries, calling them "idiots," who "are going to ruin everything."

Today's leftists are now weirdly echoing that early Soviet boss in their admonitions to voters.

Get a load of this pathetic piece by a USA Today opinion writer, starting with that headline. 

Hey, MAGA voters: You've been had. Trump's plans for the economy may ruin you. | Opinion

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY

Mon, December 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST·4 min read

President-elect Donald Trump cares deeply about the forgotten men and women of the MAGA movement, the regular folks who believe wealthy elites have made America decidedly NOT GREAT.

So I’m sure those forgotten men and women are thrilled to know Trump has stocked his upcoming administration with enough billionaires and multimillionaires to, as The Guardian put it recently, “form a soccer team.”

That’s right. Axios reported last week that, including Trump himself, the administration-to-be is already staffed with 14 billionaires. The list includes Linda McMahon as Education secretary, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as government efficiency overseers, Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary and billionaire hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary.

I’m sure these down-to-earth billionaires care deeply about the forgotten men and women who put Trump in office. Surely they are in no way “elite,” aside from perhaps owning an island, or maybe occasionally hunting poor people for sport on said island.

Trump is surrounding himself with non-elite billionaires who care

Forbes reported in 2021 that President Joe Biden’s Cabinet had a net worth of about $188 million.

The Guardian puts the net worth of Trump’s gang thus far at more than $300 billion. If you believe in math, it's a staggering sum, about 2,000 times the wealth of those in the Biden administration.

So, you know … regular folks, the kind who undoubtedly can relate to the day-to-day needs of Americans. The sort who regularly go to grocery stores, which they refer to as “commoner slop-distribution centers.” The kind who would never want to harvest the blood of young people in a narcissistic quest for eternal life.

Trump can't guarantee tariffs won't lead to higher prices. Cool!

Consider this: Trump has repeatedly talked about how much he likes tariffs and how, as soon as he takes office, he’s going to tariff the daylights out of other countries like China and Mexico.

On NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, Trump was asked if he can “guarantee American families won't pay more” under his tariff plan.

Trump, the billionaire, said: “I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow.”

Put your future in the hands of Trump's caring billionaires

You see? Trump cares about American families to not guarantee anything.

So don’t worry, forgotten men and women. Be confident that Trump and Musk and Ramaswamy and McMahon and Lutnick and all the other totally trustworthy and altruistic non-elite billionaires know what’s good for you.

Heaven forbid that Trump finds very wealthy, successful people (who mostly worked their way up the economic ladder),  who are willing to take massive cuts in pay to come help clean up the massively bloated inefficient government..

It has been so much better when Barack Obama and Joe Biden hired people with little to no business experience to determine how the rest of us will live. They surrounded themselves with bureaucrats and career politicians. That has worked so well.

The only things in this article that remotely talk about Trump harming the public are the tariffs which Trump admitted might raise prices. 

Then the writer talks that some veterans benefits may be cut, but he has no idea if that is true.
 
But heaven forbid that anyone look at the bloated budget. Federal spending in FY 2019, before COVID was $4.4 trillion. Today it is around $7 trillion or up over 50% in five years while inflation is supposedly around 20%. So while people are suffering and having trouble paying their bills, government spending and employment have skyrocketed.
 
If we don't address the massively bloated government the U.S will collapse. 
 
Why doesn't the media care that the Biden administration quietly took away veterans hiring preferences as they pretend to care so much for veterans?
 
Remember this?

Biden Regime Quietly Revokes Veterans Hiring Preference

 
The writer doesn't mention that Trump is going to keep his promise to close the border which will take substantial pressure off costs, including on health care, housing, education, law enforcement and all other things. 
 
He also doesn't mention that Trump's policies on energy will put more energy on the market which would make energy more plentiful. 
 
Nor does he mention that Trump will keep his promise to maintain low tax rates which helps the entire economy. 
 
He does not mention that Trump's policy to get rid of the EV mandates will make the manufacture of less-expensive vehicles easier to put on the market. 
 
He does not mention that lower government spending and budget deficits will help lower inflation and interest rates. 
 
He does not mention that fewer regulations will lower prices. 
 
Nor does he mention that giving people freedom of choice on what type of health insurance to buy will take some pressure off prices. 
 
Huppke and most people posing as journalists have no problem saying that Biden's border, energy, tax, massive regulations and spending policies raised inflation around the World and caused great financial stress, especially on the poor and middle class. 
 
The writer doesn't care that Biden's energy policies greatly enriched Iran and Russia so they could finance war and terrorism. 
 
For sixty years, Democrat policies have been to create more people dependent on the government instead of lifting people up through capitalism. Their policies encourage the break up of the family and single parenthood is one of the biggest indicators of who will end up in generational poverty. 
 
Democrats always play the race, sex, and class cards to gin up racial hate and division, along with class envy as they intentionally divide the country while pretending they want to unite us. 
 
One of the most dishonest statements we always hear is that the rich are getting richer. The true statement is that people are getting richer because the economy is growing. In capitalism people move up and down the economic ladder. In socialism, or communism, people are generally relegated to stay in a specific class. The powerful do get richer while the people suffer. Putin, Castro, and Assad are very rich but their servants aren't. 
 
Billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg are extremely rich but they did not start off rich. They took risks and have been greatly rewarded. 
 
Thank goodness for capitalism and thank goodness we elected Trump where we have a chance to reverse the cascading disaster caused by big government. 

It is no wonder that people don't trust the media when they continue to spread so much manure.

Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain

