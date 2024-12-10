Leftists now making ridiculous claims that Trump's policies 'will ruin you'

Vladimir Lenin in his many letters to other communists, used to rant and rave about other revolutionaries, calling them "idiots," who "are going to ruin everything."

Today's leftists are now weirdly echoing that early Soviet boss in their admonitions to voters.

Get a load of this pathetic piece by a USA Today opinion writer, starting with that headline.

Heaven forbid that Trump finds very wealthy, successful people (who mostly worked their way up the economic ladder), who are willing to take massive cuts in pay to come help clean up the massively bloated inefficient government..

It has been so much better when Barack Obama and Joe Biden hired people with little to no business experience to determine how the rest of us will live. They surrounded themselves with bureaucrats and career politicians. That has worked so well.

The only things in this article that remotely talk about Trump harming the public are the tariffs which Trump admitted might raise prices.

Then the writer talks that some veterans benefits may be cut, but he has no idea if that is true.

But heaven forbid that anyone look at the bloated budget. Federal spending in FY 2019, before COVID was $4.4 trillion. Today it is around $7 trillion or up over 50% in five years while inflation is supposedly around 20%. So while people are suffering and having trouble paying their bills, government spending and employment have skyrocketed.

If we don't address the massively bloated government the U.S will collapse.

Why doesn't the media care that the Biden administration quietly took away veterans hiring preferences as they pretend to care so much for veterans?

Remember this?

The writer doesn't mention that Trump is going to keep his promise to close the border which will take substantial pressure off costs, including on health care, housing, education, law enforcement and all other things.

He also doesn't mention that Trump's policies on energy will put more energy on the market which would make energy more plentiful.

Nor does he mention that Trump will keep his promise to maintain low tax rates which helps the entire economy.

He does not mention that Trump's policy to get rid of the EV mandates will make the manufacture of less-expensive vehicles easier to put on the market.

He does not mention that lower government spending and budget deficits will help lower inflation and interest rates.

He does not mention that fewer regulations will lower prices.

Nor does he mention that giving people freedom of choice on what type of health insurance to buy will take some pressure off prices.

Huppke and most people posing as journalists have no problem saying that Biden's border, energy, tax, massive regulations and spending policies raised inflation around the World and caused great financial stress, especially on the poor and middle class.

The writer doesn't care that Biden's energy policies greatly enriched Iran and Russia so they could finance war and terrorism.

For sixty years, Democrat policies have been to create more people dependent on the government instead of lifting people up through capitalism. Their policies encourage the break up of the family and single parenthood is one of the biggest indicators of who will end up in generational poverty.

Democrats always play the race, sex, and class cards to gin up racial hate and division, along with class envy as they intentionally divide the country while pretending they want to unite us.

One of the most dishonest statements we always hear is that the rich are getting richer. The true statement is that people are getting richer because the economy is growing. In capitalism people move up and down the economic ladder. In socialism, or communism, people are generally relegated to stay in a specific class. The powerful do get richer while the people suffer. Putin, Castro, and Assad are very rich but their servants aren't.

Billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg are extremely rich but they did not start off rich. They took risks and have been greatly rewarded.

Thank goodness for capitalism and thank goodness we elected Trump where we have a chance to reverse the cascading disaster caused by big government.

It is no wonder that people don't trust the media when they continue to spread so much manure.

Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain