Leftist laughingstocks

One thing that never gets old is watching leftists go after each other like the Kilkenny cats. Dan Bongino frequently reminds us that leftism is cannibalistic. Their modus operandi is to divide society into groups and turn them against one another. As this continues the groups become increasingly fragmented until finally, they turn their attacks inward.

There's an old maxim variously attributed to Sun Tzu, Napoleon Bonaparte, and others that says, "Never interfere with the enemy when he is in the process of destroying himself." That's terrific advice, and the best part is that it’s so very satisfying to watch.

What I find most enjoyable in these episodes is when one of the leftists actually says something that's objectively true. Bill Maher does that from time to time when he criticizes some instance of leftist extremism. While it's very entertaining, I am under no illusions that Maher or any other leftist will eventually come around and fully embrace conservatism.

The other day Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) shockingly responded with a valid point by way of attacking the media when he was questioned by a CNN reporter on the abominable Continuing Resolution bill in Congress. At first, I didn't know what surprised me more, watching a CNN reporter asking a legitimate question or a well-known Democrat such as Durbin fire back with an honest response. Then it occurred to me that politicians always get a little prickly when someone questions their perks, so Durbin was just doing what they all do.

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-hosts of the execrable TV show, "The View," engaged in an argument over the reasons why Americans again voted for Donald Trump. Hostin claimed it was racism, while Griffin, a former White House staffer under Trump, argued that "the biggest common denominator in this election is people want a good life and ability to provide for their family." Things got so heated that Whoopi Goldberg (of all people) told everyone to calm down.

Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders went head-to-head, albeit respectfully, over Harris' defeat, with Sanders claiming it was due to their party abandoning America's working class. Pelosi disagreed, citing a laundry list of inflation-causing cash giveaways that she thought should have convinced people to support first Biden's and then Harris' flailing campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Biden and the Harris campaigns blamed each other. A Harris staffer opined, "The 107-day Harris campaign was nearly flawless. The Biden campaign that preceded it was the opposite." A Biden staffer asked, "How did you spend $1 billion and not win? What the f—?"

This week saw the attempted imposition of yet another 1500-page monstrous Continuing Resolution filled with ridiculous expenditures. Americans were alerted, again largely through independent and conservative websites, and they responded. They flooded congressional offices with phone calls and reminded their representatives of the electoral consequences of ignoring their constituents.

Those 1500 pages were quickly whittled down to 116.

During all this, conservatives are sitting back, munching popcorn, and creating memes. How many times can someone cry wolf or make an unfounded accusation and expect to be taken seriously? In the pas,t when Democrats would accuse conservatives of being racists, misogynists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, or xenophobes, et al., we would go to great lengths to gather evidence and construct logical arguments as to why the charges were false.

Now we just laugh at them.

When the Left makes a pronouncement on some issue, not only do conservatives disbelieve them, but we tend to think the opposite is true. When a fact-checker on Facebook weighs in, it usually signifies the truth of the original post. The Left has destroyed their own credibility by spouting obvious lies for decades, and they've become a laughingstock.

Thanks to independent media, conservative websites, and most especially Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter/X and his addition of "Community Notes," conservatives once again have a loud voice in the public square, and we're making ourselves heard. Trump's tremendous victory in 2024 can largely be attributed to independent and conservative media.

At one time, the Left successfully employed Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals against us, but now we've turned the tables on them. Alinsky's fifth rule states that ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,n and the sixth rule declares that a good tactic is one your people enjoy.

Conservatives are getting a great deal of enjoyment out of using man’s most potent weapon to mock some of the worst people in the country.

Image: AT via Magic Studio