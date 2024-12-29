Joe Biden heads out on a low note, more despised by the public than ever

Now that our long, national nightmare of Joe Biden's presidency is ending, here's a gander at his December public approval rating from RealClearPolitics:

That's close to the lowest approval ratings of his entire presidency, a curious thing, given that he hasn't done much of anything since his designated successor, Kamala Harris, lost the election to President Trump.

He spent half his presidency on vacation, and has decided to get even more vacation in before he goes, which is par for his course. Maybe that's sinking in with the public.

There also has been speculation in the press that Biden's series of pardons and commutations, first, for his sleazy son, Hunter, (whom he insisted he would not pardon) and then for the hundreds of serial killers and torturers of children he spared from the death penalty is having its effect. Once again, he gave "his word as a Biden."

There's also his continued petulance against President Trump, both in issuing the commutations and pardons, but also in selling off border wall materials for pennies on the dollar, which is likely having an effect.

And there's what Mexicans call la piñata, the last-minute dishing out of goodies and favors to cronies, which Biden is doing with alacrity: from student loan debt forgiveness packages, to green energy shovel-outs, to ramped up leftist judicial appointments. The public generally doesn't like those specters.

It probably couldn't help that much of his economic data, as he brags about his record, has been revised downward yet again in the latest jobs numbers, revealing the extent to which Biden lied to the public about his "great" economy.

And with the vacays, he's been absent, very absent, with President Trump's authentic press conferences reminding the public just how strange and soporific the Biden presidency has been. Voters have not heard hide or hair from Harris, either. The last thing we heard was talk of a divorce in Hawaii.

The big thing these polling numbers seem to underline, though, and more than anything, that no one is covering for him anymore. The press is no longer in his tree. In one case, the Wall Street Journal actually wrote a tell-all piece about how the White House staff and various enablers covered up Biden's declining faculties.

Now his polling numbers are in freefall, moving fast into Jimmy Carter territory and likely moving beyond them.

These are his naked poll numbers, without the media gaslighting. That tells us they've been protecting him a lot. Good press coverage kept a lid on negative public perceptions of him, but that manhole cover has blown off now, and the gross reality is seeping out.

That's Joe Biden, one of the worst presidents in U.S. history, with the public recognizing his failure.

Image: Screen shot from RealClearPolitics polling average // fair use