Jews, once prominent in Hollywood and publishing, are now being blacklisted

For decades, Jews were the driving force behind Hollywood, as well as playing a prominent role onscreen. In the same way, they were once important behind-the-scenes publishers and, of course, major contributors as writers. Now, though, both Hollywood and the publishing world are blacklisting Jews, as antisemitism is the name of the game in these leftist bastions. Thankfully, one publishing house is still there for them, especially if, as Jews, they’re “out and proud.”

With few exceptions, the big players in old-time Hollywood were Jewish, whether it was Louis B. Mayer (MGM), all the Warner Brothers, Adolph Zukor (Paramount), William Fox, David Sarnoff (RKO), Carl Laemmle (Universal), or the Cohn Brothers and Jack Brandt (Columbia). Many of the most famous actors and directors were also Jews: Theda Bara, Al Jolson, the Marx Brothers, Jack Benny, George Burns, Billy Wilder, Hedy Lamarr, Peter Lorre, Mel Blanc, the Three Stooges, Lauren Bacall, Danny Kaye, Shelley Winters, Kirk Douglas...I mean, the list is endless.

Back then, all these Jews were careful not to parade their Jewishness and, indeed, many changed their names to keep their Jewish identity on the lowdown. But three things were certain in old Hollywood: Jews were welcome, Hollywood did not make antisemitic films, and Hollywood supported Israel.

Some famous Jews in old Hollywood (public domain images).

There’s a great story about Steven Hill (born Solomon Krakovsky), the original leader of the Mission Impossible team from 1966 through 1967 and then a long-time star in Law & Order. His career was hindered because he was an observant Jew and would not work on the Sabbath. Luckily for him, though, back in the 1960s, he still had a supportive world around him for the other days of the week:

According to Desilu executive Herb Solow, William Shatner once burst into his office, claiming “Steve asked me how many Jews worked on Star Trek. He was recruiting a minyon, a prayer group of 10 men, to worship together on top of the studio’s highest building and only had six Jews so far from Mission. He asked if I would come and bring Nimoy and Justman and you.”

The same Jewishness was true in the publishing world. Many of the publishing world’s powerhouses had Jewish founders: Alfred A. Knopf was founded by Alfred A. Knopf Sr. and Blanche Knopf, both Jewish. Random House (which acquired Knopf) was founded by Bennett Cerf and Donald Klopfer, both Jewish. Simon & Schuster was founded by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster, both Jewish. And, of course, when it comes to Jewish writers, this list speaks for itself.

As with Hollywood, there were three rules: Jews were welcome, they would not publish antisemitic books, and they supported Israel.

None of that is true anymore. In woke, leftist Hollywood, as David Christopher Kaufman writes, antisemitism is the norm, Jews are no longer welcome, and Hollywood’s loathing for Israel is nothing short of pure antisemitism:

Take a quick look at the nominations for the Academy’s two documentary categories, Documentary Feature Films and Documentary Short Films. In the former, a pair of features have clear anti-Israel agendas: “The Bibi Files” focuses on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption scandals, and “No Other Land” details the destruction of a Palestinian village by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. There’s also Palestine’s official selection for the Documentary Short category, “From Ground Zero,” an anthology of 22 “video diaries” from Gaza. The topic matter speaks for itself. Important stuff, but what about the other side? More than a year after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre — a period of remarkable cultural response to the terrorist attack and its impact on Israeli society and the Jewish world — no Israeli or Jewish-themed films have made the Academy shortlist, despite plenty to choose from. Both “OCTOBER H8TE,” which chronicles antisemitism across American college campuses, and “We Will Dance Again,” about the survivors of the Nova massacre, were submitted for consideration but did not make the cut. Perhaps not by chance: Earlier this month, the International Documentary Association (IDA) removed paid advertising to support “We Will Dance Again.” [snip] And who can forget the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in 2021 with exhibits about Hollywood diversity that conspicuously left out Jews? [snip] Things only got worse when the museum finally debuted a follow-up exhibition highlighting Jewish achievement in Hollywood but filled with anti-Jewish stereotypes.

And while it’s true that there are Jewish actors in Hollywood, to say that they are filled with self-loathing is an understatement. A decade ago, I wrote about the shocking things Hollywood’s prominent Jewish actors were saying, and it was all stuff that would have made Hitler proud.

Meanwhile, in the publishing world, it is even worse, as books by Jews and about Israel are also being blacklisted:

A sampling of incidents from just the past year demonstrates how American publishing – an industry that achieved its zenith in the 1950s and 60s under significant Jewish leadership – has devolved into an openly antisemitic environment that enables persecution of Jews without pretense. [snip] Earlier this year, James Kirchick, a leading Jewish journalist in America, published an exposé in The New York Times revealing the crisis’s true depth. Just as in McCarthy’s darkest days, the industry now maintains blacklists of those deemed unemployable: Kirchick uncovered a list of over 200 editors, writers, and industry professionals suspected of excessive Jewish pride, complete with color coding to denote varying degrees of Zionism and support for Israel. [snip] This hostile atmosphere peaked at the National Book Award ceremony, the industry’s Oscar equivalent honoring each year’s most distinguished authors. [snip] Award recipients, one after another, mounted the stage to speak not about their work or any other global injustice, but about Israel. At least two winners claimed from the podium that genocide was occurring in Gaza. “I hope each of us can love ourselves enough,” declared another winner, “to rise up and ensure the genocide stops.” The hostages, needless to say, went unmentioned, as did Oct. 7 victims. When a senior Jewish editor stood to forcefully remind the audience about Israeli children still in Gaza captivity, she received a polite but firm request to leave the hall immediately. This same animosity infected PEN America, perhaps the country’s largest and most influential writers’ organization. [snip] [T]his February, over 1,500 organization members signed a letter demanding immediate condemnation of Israel and calling on the organization to “wake from its passive, lukewarm, fence-sitting, self-satisfied and mediocre approach and take concrete steps against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.” After accusing Israel of systematic and deliberate murder without any factual support from writers or journalists, the letter left little doubt about required action, “We demand PEN America issue an official condemnation naming the killers exactly: Israel, a colonialist Zionist entity funded by the US government.”

(As you can guess from all the “snips” I inserted in the quotations, both of the articles are long and detailed. If this subject interests you, I urge you to follow the links.)

One doesn’t need to ask how this happened. Both the publishing world and Hollywood have long fallen to leftist capture, and leftists loath Jews and Israel. It was true with Marx (a self-loathing Jew who founded modern leftism), Hitler (a fascist-socialist), and Stalin (a communist), and it’s true for today’s “Progressives” or “Democrats” or “Wokesters” or whatever else you call them.

Jews and Israel are inextricably intertwined with the Bible and everything it stands for: An abstract, monotheistic moral God who stands apart from nature and above government and who imposes behavioral rules on humankind, especially regarding sex. The fact that many Jews (tragically) embrace these leftist values does not change their Jewish association or the leftists’ loathing.

What’s happening is terrifying, and that’s true whether or not you’re Jewish. If you’re Jewish, obviously, you fear a second Holocaust. But if you’re not Jewish, you should look at the world of the Jew haters, whether communist, Nazi, or Muslim, and ask yourself if those are the people you want in control.

I don’t know where sanity will come from in Hollywood, although organizations such as Daily Wire (one of whose founders is Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew) are trying. Likewise, in the publishing world, Wicked Son is doing what Jews have always done: Building something bigger and better than the organizations that have rejected them.