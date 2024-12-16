It looks as if Justin Trudeau’s reign of terror and error in Canada may be ending

Technically speaking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s third term of office is supposed to last October 2025. In fact, Trudeau, who has turned Canada into a totalitarian nuthouse, is watching his government collapse around him and may soon resign. (Indeed, he may be gone by the time you read this.) With luck, his place will be taken by Pierre Poilievre, a smart, witty conservative who may yet save that country.

Trudeau comes by his loopy leftism, honestly, because his father was Canada’s leftist prime minister when Trudeau was born in 1971. More than that, his mother was Margaret Trudeau, who worshipped Fidel Castro. (Indeed, many suspect that Justin’s DNA daddy wasn’t Pierre but was Fidel.)

Trudeau started his working life as a teacher. During that time, he wore blackface and groped women. You know...typical leftist stuff.

However, after delivering the eulogy at his father’s funeral, the dynasty talk in Canada began, with the CBC starting to groom him. The CBC, like the BBC, is the Canadian deep state’s media outlet.

Eventually, Trudeau entered Canada’s parliament, where he served during Stephen Harper’s conservative premiership. In 2015, Trudeau followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Liberal Prime Minister.

Since then, Trudeau has embraced every leftist cause, especially those that involve centering Canadian government policy around race and promoting so-called transgenderism. During the COVID pandemic, Trudeau turned Canada into a police state, leading to the brave truckers’ revolt. He responded by using the banking system to destroy truckers, freezing their assets, along with arresting many of them. Generally, thanks to the policies about “gender,” free speech and free thought are dead in Trudeau’s Canada:

BREAKING: Jordan Peterson is moving to America now that Canada is becoming a totalitarian state.



What are your thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/qpwu3qiyTT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 13, 2024

Trudeau’s policies over the years have involved higher taxes, massive influxes of immigrants (especially from Muslim countries, although he’s generally opened the border), euthanasia (which has seen over 60,000 mostly white Canadians line up for the government death squads in just the past few years), legalized pot, the demand that Canada, a cold place, must achieve net zero by 2050, and, most recently, the promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Even though he’s been breaking Canada, which was once a sane, prosperous, Western country, Trudeau was twice re-elected...so maybe not so sane as we all thought in the first two decades of the 21st century.

Now, though, it’s all falling apart. And interestingly, the threat to Trudeau’s power isn’t coming from the right. It’s coming from within his own party. He’s gone so far left that even the leftists in his party can’t tolerate him.

His problems began when he fired Chrystia Freeland from her position as Finance Minister because she disagreed with him about how to address Trump’s tariff threat:

LESS THAN a week ago, Justin Trudeau scolded Americans because we "voted for a second time to not elect [America's] first woman president."



TODAY: Trudeau's female Finance Minister resigned because Justin tried to fire her for disagreeing with him.



Classic Woke narcissism. pic.twitter.com/ev074uvo2P — Yitz Friedman (@friedman_yitz) December 16, 2024

Freeland decided to take all her marbles and go home, but not before sending Trudeau a stinging public rebuke about his irresponsible decision-making in light of Trump’s plans:

See my letter to the Prime Minister below // Veuillez trouver ma lettre au Premier ministre ci-dessous pic.twitter.com/NMMMcXUh7A — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) December 16, 2024

From there, it got worse. Freeland resigned at an inopportune moment, followed swiftly by her replacement:

It’s actually insane…



Freeland resigns two hours before the full budget was to be presented.



Then the replacement resigns/refuses to take the helm.



The Trudeau regime is going down, and it looks like it might be going down today. pic.twitter.com/8uR4Zs4RVZ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 16, 2024

With his minions fleeing, Trudeau is seriously contemplating resigning, as well he should. In a parliamentary system, when the premier’s party has lost confidence in him, he’s got nothing:

The Canadian government is in shambles.



The Liberal Party is going down in flames.



Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned.



Justin Trudeau is on the verge of resigning.



Glorious. 🇨🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ysKsquiRr — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 16, 2024

At this point, I think that Trudeau has done to the Canadian leftist party what Biden did to the American Democrat party: He destroyed it through a combination of hubris and idiocy. I believe it’s a near certainty that Poilievre replace him. The combination of Trump and Poilievre has the potential to make both America and Canada greater than they’ve ever been before.

Currently, Canada’s citizens, both left and right, should be feeling like this Democrat party operative, who’s thrilled that the Democrats lost and happy to see Trump come into office to make things better:

DNC Fundraiser and Megadonor concedes that the Democrat party has a stench of losing:

Lindy Li: "I think, unfortunately, the Democratic Party has a stench of loser written all over the party. And I'm sorry, and I'm speaking as a Democrat myself. This brings me no joy to say it,… pic.twitter.com/U1Rl631nY1 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 14, 2024

As for me, I’m breaking out the old Democrat campaign song, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” but this time for the new conservative era. (The song wasn’t written for the Democrats. It was written in 1929, and the Democrats coopted it.)