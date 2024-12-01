It finally dawns on Clooney that his BFF Obama made him his patsy -report

It's not easy being George Clooney these days.

The realization has finally hit him that Obama, his best friend forever, used him for a patsy in the recent election.

First he had him hold a fundraiser for Joe Biden, where he could clearly see Joe's senilkity, and then he had Clooney write the editorial for the New York Times calling on Democrats to get that guy out of there. Now that the electoral disaster has happened for the Democrats as a result, Obama has left Clooney holding the bag.

Nick Arama at Red State writes:

According to a new report from Radar Online, Clooney "is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals," a showbiz insider said. A "political mole" told Radar it was Barack Obama who asked Clooney to call for Biden to step aside, "fearing fallout if he did it himself." "Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away", explained the source. "Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all. "George feels duped and vows he's not going to be anyone's political water boy anymore."

Doesn't matter, George. You're still the waterboy. Obama is the hands-off grand old man of the Democrat party who got you to be the public dupe, his hands are clean, can't trace a thing to him. But you, Clooney? You'll always do as you're told, because that's what you did for Obama. You're Obama's designated dupe now and with the disaster for Democrats on as a result, too bad about your reputation

Which is to say that the hatched-plot to get rid of Joe Biden, spearheaded at Obama's behest with George the water carrier, didn't work out the way they thought it would work out.

Sure, they got Joe Biden out as a presidential candidate.

But Joe, who appointed Kamala Harris his vice president as his "insurance" against the 25th Amendment recognized that she was equally useful as his designated stand-in, Biden knowing very well that she'd lose as badly as he would. If Democrats weren't going to allow him to run, and Obama could connive with Nancy Pelosi to dangle the 25th Amendment over his head to get him out, he was just wily enough to return fire to them by putting Harris in the presidential nomination spot before they knew what hit them.

Obama, being a coward and all, didn't speak up against Biden's decision to name Harris as his stand-in and hand over the billion-dollar electoral purse to her for her use. He could have, he might have been happier with the result if he did, but he wanted to stay the grand old man and plot behind the scenes instead. That cowardice roughly parallels his cowardice in having Clooney do the dirty work to call on Joe Biden to step down, as he did in his New York Times editorial instead of do it himself. Go on, Beav, as Eddie Haskell would say.

Clooney now realizes he could have been smart and stayed out of it, but he was so starstruck by Obama. He really thought Obama was his friend.

Now Obama has hotfooted it out of the public eye, leaving poor old George to take the flak for ousting Biden and replacing him with the even-more-insipid Harris.

That's a heckuva record to have, Clooney, plotting with these sharks when he should have been memorizing his lines to his next movie or trying to get his wife off the antisemitic, anti-Bibi merry-go-round at the International Criminal Court.

Now he's the goat, and not in the capital-letter kind of way, the goat, the b****, the dupe. That's some friend he had in Obama.

Maybe he will wise up now and recognize that that is how Democrats roll, with their enemies, with their constituents, and even their friends. They are a nasty bunch, yet George is the one left holding the bag. What he ought to be doing now is speaking out about Democrat loyalty practices and climbing aboard the Trump train, where loyalty is a virtue. Not likely, though. Clooney has never been the brightest bulb in the box.

Image: Courtney Csztova, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed