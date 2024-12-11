Inauguration Day means the DoJ gets back in the business of justice

For four years, millions of illegals have poured across our borders. This includes a huge number of terrorists and dangerous criminals like gang members.

Drugs have flowed in, and children and women have been trafficked, raped, and killed.

Over 300,000 children have completely disappeared.

Some gang members have taken over apartment complexes, and some gang members are running theft rings. These criminals are targeting high paid athletes’ homes while they are playing games.

Somehow, we haven’t seen much focus by the Joe Biden Justice Department or his FBI on these massive criminal networks that are threatening people throughout the U.S. I don’t believe I have ever seen Merrick Garland or Christopher Wray make comments on the murders at the hands of these illegals, or the missing children who are probably being abused, or already dead.

I haven't seen lower level FBI or Justice workers come out and complain about this lack of focus.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has targeted many peaceful pro-life supporters and sentenced them to significant time in jail:

Eight pro-life protestors were sentenced this week in connection to a blockade of a Washington, DC, abortion clinic. Lauren Handy, the leader of the operation, received a nearly five-year sentence (57 months), the longest of the sentences. Jonathan Darnel, who remained outside the clinic livestreaming the blockade, received a nearly three-year sentence (34 months). The others in the case received roughly two-year sentences, and one, Jay Smith, the only one who had pleaded guilty, received a 10-month sentence. They have been incarcerated since their convictions last year.

But violent terrorists who destroyed crisis pregnancy centers or churches are rarely prosecuted. Garland lied to congress when he said that he couldn’t catch the perpetrators because they act under the cover of darkness. I didn’t hear most of the media, other Democrats or other people working at the Justice Department complain about letting violent protesters remain free and above the law.

And the Justice Department remains laser-focused on prosecuting Trump supporters to throw them in jail for lengthy sentences. Here’s this, from an agency statement:

Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane.

Most of the media and other Democrats know how politicized the Justice Department and FBI have been under Biden, but will continually repeat the lie about how great and impartial Garland is, and pretend it operates independently with no regards to politics. What pure B.S.

They will also say how “dangerous” it will be to put Kash Patel and Pam Bondi in charge, giving them license to to clean up the FBI and Justice Department. Maybe people like Garland should be charged for lying to Congress… or is he above the law?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.