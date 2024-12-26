In the U.K., Nigel's party is now bigger than the Tories

Who says British punk rockers can't be prophetic?

In the U.K., the Brits are "making plans for Nigel," albeit not quite in the way the punk band XTC had envisioned.

According to Breitbart News:

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party has now overtaken the UK’s traditional party of government, the Conservatives, in membership, crossing the historic threshold weeks sooner than expected. The most recent public figures for paid-up full members of the Conservative Party, certainly the oldest political party in the United Kingdom and possibly the oldest political party in the world, put it at 131,680 in November. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK — which he calls the youngest party in Britain — overtook that figure late Thursday morning following a Christmas Day surge in sign-ups. At the time of publication the figure continued to rise and has made it to 132,200 members.

Voters are embracing Farage and his party in droves, with membership (in the U.K., you have to pay for your party membership) surging at a faster rate than forecasters had predicted.

It's very dramatic -- and could hail a new era of U.S.-U.K. comity in their longtime alliance.

Years ago, Tory political operatives in Los Angeles associated with the U.K. consulate there schooled me about peculiar ways of the British political system. I recall asking them why they couldn't run William Hague, an impressive conservative who didn't win on an earlier go, and they said it was simply impossible. I don't remember all the details of why this could never be, the lingering lesson I was left with was that the U.K. system was rigid, with change and second chances virtually unheard of.

So the fact that Farage seems to have cracked through this rock hard system suggests winds of a Trumpian revolution in the air. Brits love Farage for the same reason Americans love Trump -- and like Trump, Farage isn't just triggering mass defections from the Tories, he's now attracting Labour party defectors, too, which is astonishing.

He's also popular in the non-English parts of the Kingdom:

The Red Wall is turning Turquoise.



ReformUK is polling above the Tories in Scotland.



ReformUK is polling second in Wales.



Something is happening. — Goosey (@Goosey30111568) December 26, 2024

Breitbart noted that oddsmakers were already laying money down on Farage becoming the next prime minister.

While the Tories aren't happy about it, obviously, they dropped themselves into this by going the moderate politically correct and establishmentarian route at a time of massive border surges, unpunished crime, globalism, the wokester denial of British culture and values (no one is crazier than British woke leftist), and technical change, so they have no one to blame but themselves.

Nigel's observations:

Thank you to everyone who has joined Reform UK and helped us make history today. 🇬🇧



pic.twitter.com/BrGYCk1tcR — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 26, 2024

The Tories didn't seem to take it well, arguing about the numbers:

Kemi says I don’t understand the digital age. I have 5.4m followers and she has 320k.



We understand you are bitter, upset and angry that we are now the second biggest party in British politics, and that the Conservative brand is dying under your leadership.



However, this not… https://t.co/7VMRngyvqw — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 26, 2024

It's preposterous. Obviously some massive wave is building in Britain following President Trump's victory -- with every nation out there, especially the ones that share our values -- seeking a Trump of their own. Farage fits the bill.

Celebrate.

Image: X video screen shot