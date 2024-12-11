In San Diego, county sheriff vows to defy supervisors' resolution making the city a 'super sanctuary'

Apparently, not everyone's going along with blue-city business-as-usual, at least in San Diego County.

According to the Daily Wire:

The policy goes beyond California state law and will require a judge’s order for ICE to receive assistance from the county to transfer illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes to immigration authorities.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 for a policy that would turn the jurisdiction into a “super sanctuary” county, thereby preventing its sheriff’s department from notifying ICE about illegal immigrants who had committed violent crimes.

The official statement is here:

NEW: The Democrat Chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has introduced a resolution that would prohibit all county cooperation w/ ICE, including notifying ICE about release dates for criminal illegal immigrants. The policy would go further than CA’s sanctuary… pic.twitter.com/K2dl76Hxmq

Read @SDSheriff statement on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' vote on immigration enforcement. You can also read the full statement here: https://t.co/PSGANIABaf . pic.twitter.com/5y7I5rMeud

Here's the sheriff:

🚨: BREAKING San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez announces she will not adhere to the "super sanctuary" policy approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors today, pointing out that she is an independently elected official, the Board does not set policy for her… pic.twitter.com/ugdD9nSsfJ — Gabrielle Yoder (@thatpatriotmom) December 11, 2024

Martinez's statement was an appropriate response to an outrageous power grab that would tangibly make life in the city even worse.

Criminal illegals have raised the crime rate sharply in this city and its surrounding county, having entered in organized burglary rings, and engaged in cartel hits and "stewmaking" activities (don't ask) in the recent past. They have set wildfires in the back county, and broke into a home in a middle class neighborhood 20 miles north of the border to rape a five-year-old child in her bedroom.

A 5 year old girl was violated when an illegal alien broke into her family’s home in the middle of the night. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors wants to pass a law on Tuesday to protect their voter base of violent criminals because they hate Trump so much. pic.twitter.com/NNUdtDNuFd — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 6, 2024

And it was a strange move, too, given that San Diego is a border city and being bankrupted by the mass influx of illegals, coming by land and even by sea in greater numbers than any other part of the country. Some 324,000 illegal border crossers have flowed into San Diego in fiscal 2024 alone. In the past election, every other border city reacted strongly against open borders policies through their voting choice, but San Diego, which until a few days ago was still counting votes in a highly suspect process, somehow did not.

The three leftists on the Board of Supervisors, a majority of four, voted to make it even easier to come here and commit criminal acts, ending the risk of deportation for criminals.

Ostensibly, it was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to "Trump-proof" California.

But California already has bad laws that protect illegals within the sanctuary state. This resolution went several steps further to protect criminals who've been caught commiting murder, child rape and cartel hits from deportation -- a decision that made absolutely no sense, unless of course, one has some kind of stake in the illegal immigration rackets.

The NGO-industrial complex reportedly does, having reportedly advocated for the resolution.

San Diego just passed 'legislation" to block local law enforcement From notifying I.C.E of illegal aliens even in cases of serious felonies including R@pe ,Domestic violence, Child abuse, and armed robbery .

Creating a "super sanctuary" county.

Catholic Charities and Jewish… pic.twitter.com/JZbvm4IMLy — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) December 11, 2024

But that doesn't explain all of it -- they are powerful, but not that powerful. Last September, Catholic Charities and Jewish Family Services both mysteriously declined to run a FEMA-financed $20 million migrant "welcome" center complex. Nobody has done any reporting on why that was so, why they would turn down this kind of money, but something in it must have been a poison pill, and it seems to have left the city in the lurch.

Unions, too, are powerful and control much of the politicians in the city as well as state, but there's no evidence they would benefit from this resolution either. They already have all they want from illegal immigrants and criminals are bad public relations for that migrant cash cow of theirs.

The only thing left is the supervisors themselves. These three -- a fourth, Supervisor Jim Desmond, fought like a tiger to dissuade the passage of this resolution.

The three stooges are here:

How San Diego, CA just became a RADICAL “Super Sanctuary” for illegal foreign alien criminals 🧵



These three radical activists voted to protect illegal alien criminals and to block all county cooperation with ICE citing “equity, social justice and inclusion.@RealTomHoman and… pic.twitter.com/lXjYQcoxGN — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) December 11, 2024

Steppe-Montgomery is a faithful machine pol aligned with unions. She's so far left there's no identity to her outside that orientation, so I am not sure what her impetus was other than going along with the machine.

Lawson-Remer is a colossal basket case who rarely shows up at meetings, and when she does, has been accused of being inebriated and spends most of her time playing with her cell phone. She treats the job of county supervisor as a no-show job. So she's no doubt unioned-up and perhaps someone has something on her, so her job is to play ball.

Vargas, who authored the resolution, is perhaps the most curious. Last May, I wrote about her war with the big labor machine here.

A Twitter denizen raises questions about Vargas's ties to the Tijuana political machines, and others chime in about her consistent interest in advocating for TJ's interests.

Nora Vargas holds the keys to the city where she was born: Tijuana. A Mexican-born citizen, Nora is the first immigrant to sit on our San Diego County Board of Supervisors.



Her father, Eduardo Federico Vargas Ojeda, served in various levels of the Mexican government, including… pic.twitter.com/w6VyxxY3bE — Melissa O'Connor (@Melissa_in_CA) December 7, 2024

I can't tell if she's just pals with the TJ political machine, or actually in hock to them, or worse still, in hock to the corruption behind Tijuana's political scene which is in its notorious cartels.

But it is curious how her resolution fails to protect the citizens of San Diego, including the Latino citizens, who went curiously Republican this time, particularly around the border areas and eastern badlands which are hardest hit by illegal border crossings. And it does advance the interests of the cartels, which make more money than even the NGOs off illegal border crossings.

It would be useful to see some reporting on this, because the coincidences are piling up and this Vargas resolution is as irrational and unpopular as such things come. Thank goodness this group voting for this bad idea found itself outnumbered by a sheriff with the law on her side.

