Gavin and Kamala plot tag-team maneuver to switch offices, convinced voters can't get enough of them, legislator says

Had enough of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris?

Well, lucky for us, there might just be a chance coming to throw them out together.

California state assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a rare Republican, laid out what he thinks they're cooking up:

Newsom just named a senior Kamala Harris advisor as his new Chief-of-Staff. This is consistent with the emerging plan for Newsom and Kamala to switch roles, with her running for Governor and him for President.



The plan is, of course, completely delusional. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 16, 2024

It's amazing, isn't it? After hearing about them nonstop, day and night, and resoundingly rejecting them at the ballot box, voters are in for more of them as they plan to switch offices in a tag team maneuver with the coming election, ensuring their continued power forever.

You'd think they would be taking a little time off for introspection, asking themselves why voters can't stand them. But that's not how they roll.

If it sounds far-fetched, it's not. The two of them cut their political teeth together in wokester San Francisco, sharing campaign managers, donors, parties, social contacts and the benefits of the Willie Brown machine, the two of them serving as his doofuses while he pulled the strings. Kamala campaigned for Newsom as he faced recall. Newsom loudly endorsed Kamala for president.

They have always been the Bobbsey Twins of California politics. I wrote about them here.

Now they're planning a switcheroo politically, Kamala in the governor's chair, Newsom in the Oval Office. They have the benefits of the same political machine, so to them it makes sense.

But the idea that voters still want this pair is pretty ridiculous. Both are famous for their industrial-sized failures -- with Newsom seeing record numbers of voters flee his state, while Kamala ensured that record numbers of non-voters/non-citizens made it into the state without authorization. That's their record, it's related, and now they want to foist themselves onto the public some more.

I don't know what California will do, but I get a distinct feeling voters are tired of this pair out here in San Diego. As for the U.S. as a whole, I don't see it happening at all, given Newsom's unpopularity even among other left-wing governors.

Even the press is sick of them. But their egos are so oversized they imagine voters want more of them. So now they came up with this too-clever-by-half move, one hand washes the other. Come next election, let's hope both get thrown out for good.

Image: Kamala Harris Instagram, shareable picture