Former Abercrombie boss uses the Biden defense in an attempt to avoid charges

Thought that the “elderly man with a poor memory” defense was only a one-off, reserved for old, slow, Joe Biden? Well, think again, because lawyers for Michael Jeffries, the disgraced former boss at fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, are arguing that Jeffries may not be able to face the sex charges he’s been hit with because (like Biden) he’s likely suffering from serious cognitive impairment due to suspected dementia.

Sure it’s silly, but it’s not that much of a long-shot as it just worked for Biden!

In October, the feds officially charged Jeffries (and two others) with more than a dozen sex crimes, including sex trafficking and prostitution. According to the statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York, federal prosecutors accused Jeffries and his pals of running a bait-and-switch prostitution ring, hiring men for industry (sex) events under the guise of modeling contracts and legitimate work, but instead pimping them out at sex events. Here is one disturbing specific allegation:

On more than one occasion, Jeffries and Smith directed others to inject, or personally injected, men with an erection-inducing substance for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts the men were incapable or unwilling to engage in.

I mean, if this is true, it’s horrific, and in a just world, Jeffries and his two co-defendants would pay for these crimes… but this is coming on the heels of the president of the United States being deemed too feeble-minded to stand trial for his wrongdoing, and the world just goes on—and he still gets to run the nation.

As the nation “progressed” to being more and more liberal/left, so went the “justice” system.

