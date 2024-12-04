Flashback to three weeks ago: Austrian government says it can be energy independent as Russia cuts off gas exports and ‘no one will freeze’

This is one of those “how it started and how it’s going” news stories.

Three weeks ago, Deutsche Welle published an article online reporting on Russia’s decision to end gas exports to Austria. According to Austria’s Energy Minister Lenore Gewessler, Russia met almost all of Austria’s natural gas demands—one year ago that number was 98%—but Chancellor Karl Nehammer wasn’t worried:

‘The supply is secure,’ Nehammer said in an appearance at the chancellery to address the situation. ‘Our gas storage facilities are full and we have sufficient capacity to obtain gas from other regions,’ he added.

Then, in the foreshadow of a decade, he added that “no one will freeze.”

Fast forward to today, from an item out at Remix News:

Austria’s energy crisis: Parents outraged after school tells children to bring thick blankets because classrooms cannot be heated properly A case in the Austrian state of Carinthia has parents outraged after a school told students to dress warmly and bring thick blankets because the classrooms cannot be heated properly.

So what’s the cause? Broken heating elements? Damaged pipelines? Inefficient windows? No, none of that—it’s government rations!

One mother said that she asked a teacher about the heating situation, the teacher replied that they cannot influence the temperature in the classroom, since the temperature is set by the state, which is seeking to save on energy costs. The school currently has no way of changing the settings….

Now, Austria gobbled up the green scam hook, line, and sinker, and leads Europe on the transition to “renewable” energy. In 2021, 77% of Austria’s energy came from “renewable sources” which were “mostly hydro and wind.” At the same time, the nation adopted a new federal law which would push the transition to be 100% by 2030. By last year (2023), that number had jumped 10%, and 87% of the nation’s energy came from “renewable” technologies following “record years of solar panel expansions.”

Nehammer is the leader of the “conservative” People’s Party—but refuses to work with the “far-right” and “anti-immigrant” party that just won the general election in September (the actual conservatives who want and Austrian Austria), is an affiliate of the World Economic Forum, and is a loyal ally of the progressive left’s climate agenda; in 2022, Nehammer met with energy plant CEO Stefan Borgas to support the company’s transition to “alternative” energies. From a company press release detailing that meeting:

‘We need a lot more green power – and this was supposed to be done yesterday. The development of wind farms, for example, must progress much faster. We are running out of time,’ urged Stefan Borgas.

How it started? In total arrogance.

How it’s going? Devolving into total dysfunction.

