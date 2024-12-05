FEMA packs up from North Carolina, leaving behind a whopping 19 trailers for survivors

Is it that hard to deliver small trailers for survivors of a monstrous hurricane?

Well, to FEMA, Joe Biden's emergency management agency it is.

Here are the sorry leavings:

🚨#BREAKING: FEMA was caught on tape saying that the reason they have only delivered 27 trailers to a county in #WNC is because:



"There are a lot of mountains..."



WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/GE9Vg4l6JU — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 4, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: FEMA is now publicly apologizing for LYING to survivors waiting for temporary homes in #WNC.



According to @WBTV_News, FEMA promised it would deliver, " at least 103 temporary homes by Thanksgiving..."



Sadly, they only delivered 19. pic.twitter.com/3I9bQzSdCu — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 5, 2024

Investigative reporter James O'Keefe said there was remarkably little done in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, this, even after bad publicity hit the agency for its inadequate response. Since then, there has been clear evidence of political favoritism, first in Florida, and later in North Carolina. But results? They aren't about results:

OMG INVESTIGATES FEMA - Part 1: "FEMA Doesn’t Want These People”: North Carolina Residents Still Stranded as @FEMA Fails to Deliver Aid After Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/nECcY5Z8QA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 5, 2024

Swol, an Asheville resident who seems to know what's going on, cited a raft of expensive inefficiencies:

🚨#BREAKING: A North Carolina resident requesting $200 for a broken window was denied by FEMA.



Instead, FEMA offered her a 2-room hotel voucher for 30 days in the South Park Marriot Hotel.



This stay would cost taxpayers over $14,000. pic.twitter.com/sGB7TRTPbY — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 5, 2024

Which is terrible, given the scale of destruction in North Carolina, and the fact that these taxpayers have paid taxes for years in order to have the peace of mind to know that if a disaster strikes, FEMA will help them. Any corporation with a record like FEMA's would rapidly be out of business. But it's business as usual with these guys. Results are secondary to their swamp dancings.

Others have noted that they're amazingly efficient when they want to be. They just need to have a soft spot for the client:

Migrants in Brunswick, Maine have been living rent-free in brand new, fully furnished luxury apartments for two years.

FEMA is paying for it - we are paying for it!



US Citizens in NC evicted from hotels during snowstorm due to lock of finance. pic.twitter.com/7Ni4Z4CDf1 — Alexandra B 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏝 (@Alexand36635968) December 4, 2024

Which underlines that President Trump can't get into office soon enough -- while the winter is still raging and North Carolina's westerners are still struggling to make do. It's incredible that this is happening, an agency out of control that can't even minimally perform its most basic mission.

This is what DOGE was made for, and like President Trump, it can't sink its teeth into this one soon enough.

Image: X video screen shot