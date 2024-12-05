« The Democrats are right—Trump is indeed a threat to ‘our democracy’
December 5, 2024

FEMA packs up from North Carolina, leaving behind a whopping 19 trailers for survivors

By Monica Showalter

Is it that hard to deliver small trailers for survivors of a monstrous hurricane?

Well, to FEMA, Joe Biden's emergency management agency it is.

Here are the sorry leavings:

Investigative reporter James O'Keefe said there was remarkably little done in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, this, even after bad publicity hit the agency for its inadequate response. Since then, there has been clear evidence of political favoritism, first in Florida, and later in North Carolina. But results? They aren't about results:

Swol, an Asheville resident who seems to know what's going on, cited a raft of expensive inefficiencies:

Which is terrible, given the scale of destruction in North Carolina, and the fact that these taxpayers have paid taxes for years in order to have the peace of mind to know that if a disaster strikes, FEMA will help them. Any corporation with a record like FEMA's would rapidly be out of business. But it's business as usual with these guys. Results are secondary to their swamp dancings.

Others have noted that they're amazingly efficient when they want to be. They just need to have a soft spot for the client:

Which underlines that President Trump can't get into office soon enough -- while the winter is still raging and North Carolina's westerners are still struggling to make do. It's incredible that this is happening, an agency out of control that can't even minimally perform its most basic mission.

This is what DOGE was made for, and like President Trump, it can't sink its teeth into this one soon enough.

Image: X video screen shot

