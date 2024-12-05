Democrats know they have to lie to the public about their policies to win elections

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Democrat Kamala Harris tried to run away from her beliefs and policies as fast as she could.

Open borders, abolishing fracking, health care for illegals, higher taxes, and forcing people to buy electric cars are not popular policies, so she had to lie.

We are constantly told that James Carville is a very smart Democrat strategist. I have not seen evidence of this intelligence.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Carville watched Kamala and continually said she was going to win. He did not lecture the campaign about how stupid they were.

In late October, Carville said, in a New York Times article that he was certain that Kamala was going to win.

But now that she got her clock cleaned, Carville badmouths her staffers and blames them for the voters' rejection of the Democrat nominee. He says they were too progressive.

According to RedState:

Carville, who at one point served as President Bill Clinton’s closest advisor, continued his rant by pointing out the Democrats need to stop focusing on so-called "progressive values." "If I were running a 2028 campaign and I had some little snot-nosed 23-year-old saying, ‘I’m going to resign if you don’t do this,’ not only would I fire that motherf**ker on the spot, I would find out who hired them and fire that person on the spot," he railed. "I’m really not interested in your uninformed, stupid, jacka** opinion as to whether you go on Joe Rogan or not.”

Democrats have always bragged about their progressive policies. It is a shame that policies that move the country towards moral and economic collapse are called "progressive." They should be accurately called the destructive party instead of the progressive party. Moving the country backwards is not progressive.

While Carville says that Democrats should stop focusing on progressive values, I have not seen him rail against policies of President Obama or Joe Biden. Basically, Carville wants to hide the truth about their policies to get votes.

Look at what they did to pass Obamacare.

Publicly, they continually lied that it would allow people to keep their doctor, keep their plan, and that it would substantially lower premiums. They knew those were lies. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that they must pass the law before anyone could see the monstrosity it was.

The compliant media went along to promote the bill even though they clearly had no idea what was in it. They didn't care! The truth is and has been irrelevant to most of the media for a long time. They are just talking heads pushing the radical Democrat agenda for a big and powerful government.

An Obamacare architect said they had to lie to the stupid American voter to get the bill passed. That shows how little respect they have for us, the people.

Obamacare architect discussed misleading public in 4th newly uncovered video As Congress voted on the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, in 2010, one of the bill’s architects, MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, told a college audience that those pushing the legislation pitched it as a bill that would control spiraling health care costs even though most of the bill was focused on something else and there was no guarantee the bill would actually bend the cost curve.

... and ...

Ben Rhodes, the creative writing major who served as an advisor to the Obama White House, said they used the compliant media to spread lies about the disastrous Iran agreement. Who, with a brain, would build up the finances of Iran which pledges death to America?

The media and other Democrats say that Republicans rely on "low information voters" to win elections, but it is they who intentionally hide the truth about their policies from the public. It is they who will fight tooth and nail to keep out Trump's reformers and to block spending cuts.

The lies are endless:

The border is closed and secure.

Crime is down

Trump colluded with Russia

Trump is Hitler, a dictator.

Trump supports Nazis and white supremacists.

Trump and his supporters are racists, sexists, xenophobes and homophobes.

Trump wants a nationwide ban on abortions.

Republicans are banning books.

Inflation is transitional.

Inflation is caused by COVID, gouging, and Russia. Democrats never blame themselves.

Masks stop COVID.

Social distancing stops COVID.

Plexiglas stops COVID.

The Wuhan lab as the source is a disproven conspiracy.

Biden is sharp as a tack.

There is no evidence Biden knew about or participated in the Biden family kickback business.

The Hunter laptop is Russian disinformation.

The economy is strong.

Biden won’t pardon Hunter because he is for law and order.

The Justice department is impartial.

The science is settled that humans and our use of natural resources cause temperatures to rise.

In the examination of why they lost the election, Carville and other Democrats blame everything but their disastrous and unpopular policies. They are the party of lies and personal destruction.

