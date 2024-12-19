Democrat congresswoman bellyaches about Elon Musk and says he’s ‘been elected to nothing’

Vermont Democrat Becca Balint recently posted a video of herself on what is presumably a video call, explaining that there is bipartisan hate in Congress for Elon Musk, who’s “inserting himself” into a process that should only involve “elected officials,” because as Balint puts it, Musk has “been elected to nothing.”

The video is comedic gold, because Balint is stupidly out of touch:

Elon Musk is not an elected official. He's been elected to nothing and has no place inserting himself like he’s the president when Congress is trying to get disaster relief to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/vdU43N3Gp5 — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) December 18, 2024

Wait, you don’t like it when people who aren’t elected are given political power and position to influence or implement policy? The irony—in reality, Balint is perfectly describing the repugnant bureaucracy, the very expansions and usurpations that she has routinely encouraged and aided with (likely) every vote she’s ever cast.

Sure Musk wasn’t elected, and he is a political appointment, but it’s not fair to imply that Musk is just another bureaucrat, because he’s not taking a salary on our dime. It’s also vindicating for Musk when you consider that a huge part of record numbers turning out to vote for President Trump was because a majority of the nation wanted Elon and DOGE.

What’s also worth noting is that Balint reveals the Republican animus toward Musk is “privately” expressed—I’m sure it is, as Republicans are far more cowardly than the Democrats because they’re the only ones too chicken-s**t to be forthright with their true motives and true beliefs. If the Democrats have one thing going to them, it’s that they’re not ashamed to advertise how utterly unscrupulous and self-serving they are.

And, I believe Balint when she claims Republicans have also “had it” with Musk’s presence in politics—the graft in Congress is universal which is why we call it the Uniparty—no doubt, they’re just as eager to sabotage Musk’s (and Vivek’s) DOGE efforts and avoid any public scrutiny over how they make their money, and on what they spend our money.

Musk is there to upset the apple cart—the lobbyism, the corruption, the money laundering, the wasteful spending—and it’s not just Democrats who are set to lose.

Now, how do we get Balint to retain her anti-bureaucratic sentiments on a consistent basis, not just when it’s ideologically motivated? Will she help fire the 86,000 “elected to nothing” IRS agents appointed under Joe Biden? What about all the other “elected to nothing” de facto law enforcement agents strewn throughout the FDA, USDA, ATF, FBI, EPA, etc.? Law enforcement officers are supposed to be the result of elections too—does she know that?

Can we count on her to scale back the “rule makers” across the bureaucracy to, oh I don’t know…zero?? Again, legislation ought to be a legislative pursuit, not implemented by “elected to nothing” scoundrels.

Surely she will support eliminating federal agencies and departments that are chock-full of “elected to nothing” individuals like Musk, who suck up hundreds of billions of dollars every year—no greater way to represent your constituency than considering the very real effect of federal spending on a person’s pocketbook and financial security, right?

A Democrat from Vermont seeing the light? I remain pessimistic.

