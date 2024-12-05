Cultural rot: Taylor Lorenz and other leftists celebrate the broad-daylight murder of a health care CEO

A broad daylight murder of a CEO in midtown Manhattan is yet another shocking descent into the 1970s slum-of-a-decade for the U.S. We haven't seen this kind of behavior in the recent past. It's signals another breakdown.

It happened yesterday as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, aged 50, was gunned down by some cold-blooded hitman in a mask and hoodie, stalking and following the CEO to a midtown hotel, firing at him from the back, firing some more when he was down, and then brazenly walking away until he got on a bike and disappeared into what cops think was Central Park, where he is now at large. The video was just horrible.

It's definitely a descent. It comes on the heels of at least two assassination attempts on President Trump, creating an odor of assassinations as a new normal. You can bet every CEO in America is going to be thinking about this and beefing up his or her security now. Now they'll be walled off from public life, as if that is going to make their services to the public better. Don't be surprised if the U.S. starts resembling certain South American countries.

What's more, it comes on the heels of a barrage of irresponsible campaign rhetoric from the Democrat side, blaming "greedy" corporations and by extension, CEOs for the inflation and higher costs, including of insurance, wracking the U.S. system. Greedy corporations did it! Not the government, which printed out too much money to pay for war, welfare and consultant contracts, including some that corporations embrace. Corporations and their leaders may not always be sympathetic, but they don't exist in a vacuum, and their officers sure as heck don't deserve to be killed in cold blood as a result. Yet they're such easy targets, much easier than President Trump at this point even with incompetent Secret Service.

But we have been here before. This sounds like the sort of thing that happened in Brazil in the 1970s when leftist 'urban guerrillas' were bombing, killing and dancing around as new Che Guevaras, triggering the Dirty War response; or in Italy during the 1970s when the Red Brigades kidnapped and murdered the prominent, proclaiming Marxism; or most specifically in Germany when the Baader-Meinhof gang (also known as the Red Army Faction) targeted and killed corporate leaders. In 1989 they murdered the chairman of Deutche Bank.

This is the sort of era normal people don't ever want to revisit.

But that's not the left. Leftists are actually celebrating the killing.

The seemingly unstable Taylor Lorenz, who until recently worked for the Washington Post, was most prominent of the celebrants.

Here are some of her tweets:

>be taylor lorenz

>celebrate the assassination of a CEO you never heard about before because our healthcare industry is bad or something

>deny you said it

>respond to screenshots proving that you said it with further justification for the assassination pic.twitter.com/p9KpnxwZL8 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 5, 2024

The way the far left is celebrating the murder of the CEO of United Healthcare is despicable and illustrates the danger of this ideology



Any ideology can be used for evil...the far left is a threat to this country and most of its citizens pic.twitter.com/5zn5JEZN1e — Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) December 5, 2024

Before publishing the name and likeness of the BC&BS CEO, Taylor published a meme celebrating the death of United Healthcare’s CEO. https://t.co/tMPl7h2wbF pic.twitter.com/0vXdisr77r — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 4, 2024

Lorenz, recall, is famous for her doxxing of political opponents. When she was at the Washington Post doxxed the once-anonymous owner of LibsOfTikTok, even going to the home of a relative to do so, and then lied to her editors about consulting sources. She's also got the censorship bug in her, demanding that Twitter ban certain accounts for her, with a pre-Elon Musk Twitter exec emailing to another that "we need to be careful with her."

It all suggests at least a semi-violent orientation. What a sickening specter to see her celebrating this murder.

But she was not alone. Here are a few X tweets from assorted leftists:

me liking every post i see celebrating a “healthcare” CEO getting what he deserved pic.twitter.com/d7svdku2Kr — 「DinosaurVoltage」 (@DinosaurVoltage) December 4, 2024

This one's particularly bloodthirsty:

I'm just shocked that Western leftists who think this guy can be the left's Joe Rogan are celebrating the random murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO in the streets. pic.twitter.com/rEMKecZSbC — Iddough 📟 🎗 (@CoIddough) December 5, 2024

Here's are some useful observations from non-leftists:

Fascinating how the same people who want Daniel Penny convicted for helping passengers on a train are actively celebrating an actual murderer who gunned down a CEO in cold blood.



Twisted.



Evil. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 4, 2024

The Left Celebrates after a CEO, Brain Thompson from UnitedHealth is Assassinated in Manhattan..



The Left keeps Accusing The Right of being Violent Fadcists but it is The Left that keeps Celebrating Violence..

Summer of Love anyone? ANTIFA & Milkshakes with concrete mix in them. pic.twitter.com/1xVSw2yRxv — The Department of Meme Warfare (@DeptMemeWarfare) December 4, 2024

It's hard to believe this is happening, that anyone could celebrate (and by extension encourage) a cold-blooded murder of someone they don't like.

The normal response is this:

(Look. I’m a physician.

I have NO LOVE for health insurance CEO’s. None.



But this is SICK.

I can’t imagine how depraved one has to be to celebrate the MURDER of someone.



This is beyond shameful…but also not entirely unexpected from Taylor.) pic.twitter.com/oTxAqNNter — Eric MD-PhDing (@EricPhDing) December 5, 2024

The crazies on the left, though, who know nothing about economics, are celebrating. This is how they solve their problems. With this cultural rot going on, and nobody getting ostracized for this kind of anti-social behavior, it's going to take a long, long time before society reaches any normalcy. Back in the bad old days of the 1970s, the urban guerrillas had their celebrants, too. Democrats at a minimum must be called upon to curb their blame-corporations rhetoric and address the real problems brought on by excessive Democrat spending. I have my doubts it will happen, but we must try. There's work to be done changing this culture.

