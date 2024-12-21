County official who made San Diego a 'super-sanctuary' suddenly resigns before taking office, claiming 'security' concerns

A couple weeks ago, San Diego County Supervisor and board chair Nora Vargas got her name in the news for putting out a proposal to turn San Diego into a "super-sanctuary" city by protecting illegally present criminals from deportation no matter what they did. She turned up the state's current sanctuary policies to 11.

Next thing we know, she's out.

According to Politico:

A member of the board of supervisors in California’s second-largest county abruptly resigned Friday, citing safety concerns after leading an effort to protect people from deportation.



Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas, who represents a heavily Hispanic district that stretches to the U.S.-Mexico border, released a statement on social media sharing her decision to “conclude my tenure as County Supervisor, completing my first term this January 6, 2025." he won reelection in November, taking more than 62 percent of the vote in her race. “Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term,” she said, without providing details. As board chair, Vargas received fierce online criticism for backing a measure that sought to prevent county resources from being used to support federal immigration enforcement.

It was weird stuff given that she had just gotten re-elected.

It was also weird that she put out that super-sanctuary measure the wake of the national election, given that the Latino vote in San Diego's Latino districts, of which Vargas represents one, voted resoundingly in favor of President Trump, while border counties throughout the country voted for Trump as well as against anyone opposed to illegal immigration. Many Texas blue border counties flipped red, and the southern part of San Diego County, which she represents, was loaded with red precincts as I wrote here.

In addition, the County sheriff called bee ess on the Vargas measure, saying she wouldn't enforce it and Vargas couldn't make her.

But Vargas went against that tide, not really caring what her voters thought. Obviously, she was in service to someone else. She's from Tijuana and well-known for her ties to the Tijuana political machines, some of which could be controlled by criminal cartels. So it's natural to wonder if this might be a problem.

Whatever the reason for that strange resignation, it leaves a lot of unanswered questions. Was someone really threatening her? Maybe she could tell us why and who it was. Was the sheriff's refusal to enforce that measure deporting illegal alien criminals (read: cartels) not delivering the merchandise for some interested party? One wonders.

Another problem is potential corruption. Amy Reichert, a rare Republican activist in those parts who keeps tabs on this clown show reported this:

Audio surfaces of recently resigned Supervisor Nora Vargas getting hostile with the San Marcos and El Cajon Mayors at a SANDAG meeting when corruption is brought up. Very suspicious. pic.twitter.com/naLUUWDh5B — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 20, 2024

Here's another strange detail Reichert pointed out:

Super Sanctuary San Diego Supervisor Nora Vargas resigned suddenly, but there were signs 🚩

Making nearly $300k a year, court records show she defaulted on an $11,000 Bank of America credit card. Something doesn’t add up. https://t.co/moj4GpqNZW — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 21, 2024

Doesn't make much sense at all unless she had to maybe pay someone off.

She'd definitely been feeling some kind of heat. This tweet dates from Dec. 6:

My friend Michael Brando is a prophet.

Fact is, we all saw it coming

Nora Vargas deleted her X account a month or so ago. I’d tag her if I could pic.twitter.com/s5Q5INhdwe — LukeSlywaker (@LukeSlywaker) December 21, 2024

Here, too:

County Supervisor from San Diego, Nora Vargas, has deleted her Facebook public official page and limited comments on Instagram. She shouldn't be holding office in the first place. #SanDiego #NoraVargas pic.twitter.com/eDgeNJA39N — Nanno (@realnannob) December 20, 2024

Or was this some kind of political payback?

Amy Reichert also noted this:

California Democrats Fletcher & Vargas demanded costly 24/7 armed security for themselves—then self-destructed, in scandal after scandal forcing $5M special elections. San Diegans are stuck with a $15M bill for body guards, special elections & a taxpayer funded clown circus. pic.twitter.com/SCbhrZgA0a — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 21, 2024

Nathan Fletcher was a powerful pol in Vargas's position earlier and he was thrown out suddenly or forced to resign for pervert behavior on young staffers. Vargas was a political rival, particularly of Lorena Gonzalez, the bellowing leftist cow who told Elon Musk to go [****] himself when he spoke of pulling Tesla out of state based on its lockdown policies. Lorena is married to Fletcher and the pair are rivals of Vargas's. They live in what seems like a pretty dirty union-thugged up world, Lorena being a union official. They had their home set on fire a year or two ago in what seemed like a suspicious arson.

So there seem to be dueling political machines and they play dirty. If Vargas was forced out by the Fletcher-Gonzalez machine as payback for Fletcher being forced out earlier, well, maybe Vargas was being threatened.

But she had security ... lots and lots of security, courtesy of the San Diego taxpayer:

California Democrats Fletcher & Vargas demanded costly 24/7 armed security for themselves—then self-destructed, in scandal after scandal forcing $5M special elections. San Diegans are stuck with a $15M bill for body guards, special elections & a taxpayer funded clown circus. pic.twitter.com/SCbhrZgA0a — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 21, 2024

All this, and a heaping helping of racism in the background, too, probably indicating more backbiting:

Brigette Browning, head of the San Diego Labor Council, faced backlash in 2024 for using Spanish slang to describe Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas. Some Latino leaders called her remarks offensive & demanded her resignation. Brigette Browning is now celebrating Vargas resignation… pic.twitter.com/UtGSC9IjsK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 21, 2024

Whatever it is, it looks pretty unsavory that the most powerful pol in San Diego County suddenly wanted to spend more time with her family after winning an election that cost big bucks no doubt.

Whoever the whistleblower is on this is bound to have a doozy of a story. Right now, those of us on the outside can break out the popcorn and watch these clowns on hold. Those of us stuck living here in this political maelstrom worse than PRI Mexico can only lament that our beautiful city on the coast has fallen so far it would embarass the Mexicans.

Image: Screen shot from ABC 10 News video, via YouTube