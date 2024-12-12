Biden, the media, and other Democrats spend a lot of time rewriting history to pretend that the Biden years have been good

Joe Biden, the media, and other Democrats sure spend a lot of time trying to rewrite history to pretend that the Biden years were good, forgetting that we all have lived experiences.

They continue to lie that they inherited a bad economy when it was actually soaring, and the media widely touted a “best economy ever” narrative while campaigning for Democrats.

They claim they didn’t cause inflation and that their policies brought inflation down.

They repeatedly said that the border was secure, and that they have been tough at the border.

They falsely said all of the COVID lockdowns and rules were based on science.

They said the Justice Department was not politicized and no one was above the law.

They have repeatedly lied that Biden worked to unite the country.

The Biden spokespuppets say his pardon of Hunter was because of Trump.

But the following lie really takes the cake—they are pretending that Biden’s policies are the ones that caused Syria to collapse. They say that they have weakened Iran, Russia, and the terrorists the last few years, while making Israel stronger. What pure B.S.

Biden seems to take credit for Assad’s downfall amid fears of Islamic State revival ‘Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,’ Biden says ‘This is a direct result of the blows that Ukraine, Israel have delivered upon their own self-defense with unflagging support of the United States,’ he said. John Hannah, a senior fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy and who served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s national security adviser, told Fox News Digital, ‘President Biden’s efforts to take credit for the fatal weakening of Iran and Hezbollah is, frankly speaking, unseemly.’ ‘The harsh reality is that if Israel had succumbed to the Biden administration’s pressures and followed its advice over the past 14 months of war, Iran and Hezbollah would have been far stronger and Israel far weaker than they are today,’ said Hannah, who also served in the Clinton administration.

Here is what Obama, Blinken, Sullivan, and Biden have done versus what they are saying:

Throughout the Obama and Biden years, they worked extremely hard to build up Iran, which allowed them to build weapons and fund terrorists.

Trump essentially cut Iran off with his economic sanctions, starving the regime and the terrorists. Trump also kept energy prices low through policy, which greatly limited what Iran and Russia could do.

Then, Biden, Antony Blinken, and Jake Sullivan took over, and immediately worked to build up Iran’s finances. They also supported destroying American energy which caused crude oil prices and inflation to skyrocket. These higher prices allowed Iran and Russia to finance wars and terrorism.

As for Israel, the Biden administration continually threatened them to get them to back off of Hamas and Iran. They continually demanded a ceasefire. Instead, Israel did their job and set out to greatly weaken Iran and the terrorists.

The Biden administration caused the Middle East to greatly deteriorate because of their appeasement of Iran. They deserve no credit for Syria’s collapse.

They even opened the money spigot for Iran, just one year after it supported the attacks on Israel:

Just Two Days After Trump’s Win, Biden Unfreezes $10 Billion in Assets for Islamist Iran So yeah, the Biden-Harris administration renewed a controversial sanctions waiver that will allow Iran access to roughly $10 billion in electricity import payments from Iraq, according to a copy of the non-public order transmitted to Congress and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Raise your hand if you’re shocked.

Iran and Hamas colluded to attack Israel for years, yet Sullivan said how calm the region was days before the attack—no one should trust anything Sullivan says.

National security adviser defends saying Middle East region was ‘quieter’ days before Hamas attack Eight days before the attack on Israel, Jake Sullivan said the Middle East region was quieter than it had ‘been in two decades.’ He defended the remarks on ‘Meet the Press.’

Anyone who believes that Biden has given special thought to whom he is commuting and pardoning needs to see if their brain has been removed. Just like the executive orders he signs, other people on his staff are preparing pieces of paper and he just signs them. His brain has been shot for a long time.

Sadly most of the media just repeats the talking points about how great Biden’s domestic and foreign policies have been while America and the world suffer from his pure incompetence, or whoever is running the show.

