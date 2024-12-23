Biden hands out commutations to dozens of convicted killers on death row

The gift of life to those sentenced to death! But only as long as they’re hardened murderers and not innocent, little developing in-utero babies.

Axios just reported about an hour ago that Joe Biden officially commuted the sentences of more than three dozen hardened murderers slated for federal execution:

With 28 full days left in office, President Biden announced Monday he is commuting the sentences for 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life without possibility of parole.

And more details, from an item at the New York Post:

President Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row — a list that includes at least five child killers and several mass murderers — in a stunning act of clemency just two days before Christmas. Biden, 82, gave the reprieve to the nation’s most violent murderers — nine of whom were found too dangerous to live after butchering fellow inmates — as part of his effort at ‘ensuring a fair and effective justice system,’ the White House said.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden’s “good conscience” played a major role in his decision to give the killers a get-out-of-consequences free card—and I can only infer he’s speaking to his Catholic faith.

Too bad this Catholic faith and “conscience” was nowhere to be found when baby after baby, all scheduled to die, were murdered by abortionists.

Too bad this Catholic faith and “conscience” was nowhere to be found when he was raising Hunter.

Too bad this Catholic faith and “conscience” was nowhere to be found when Ashley Biden was a young girl wanting privacy in the confines of the shower.

Too bad this Catholic faith and “conscience” was nowhere to be found when his “stunningly unjust” Department of Justice targeted Biden’s fellow Catholic citizens who dared defend life on the sidewalks outside abortion mills.

But the real reason that Biden commuted these federal death sentences? To sabotage Trump:

In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.

It’s not about justice, it’s not about what’s right, and it’s not about retribution for wronging the God of the Catholic faith, but all about spiting Trump.

As a colleague noted this morning:

The thing is, there’s no such thing as abolition of the death penalty. If the state abolishes it, there still will be a death penalty… but it will be determined by criminals.

As she noted, Mexico has no death penalty and one of the highest murder rates in the world. Sound like a model?

Image: YouTube video screen grab, cropped.