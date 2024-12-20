Barreling toward a shutdown, KJP announces $1 billion for… rainforests in South America

We’re barreling toward a government shutdown (go, go go!) because Congress wants to stuff their faces like pigs at the trough, and pesky dissenters like President Trump, Thomas Massie, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, the American citizenry are pushing back—meanwhile Karine Jean-Pierre just announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are focused on… spending more money we don’t have.

If you thought they might be guaranteeing the victims of Hurricane Helene aren’t left homeless and starving this winter… you’d be wrong.

If you thought they were making sure retirees and Americans on disability still received their monthly payments… you’d be wrong.

If you thought they’d be doling out dollars to feed needy kids… you’d be wrong.

If you thought they decided to keep paychecks rolling to our soldiers and the military funded for the sake of national security during times of unprecedented political volatility… you’d be wrong.

Instead, they’re handing out a billion dollars to support conservation efforts in South America:

NEW: The Biden administration announces $1 billion for "conservation of the Ecuadorian Amazon."



(But if you're a hurricane victim in North Carolina, you're out of luck) pic.twitter.com/i6OiCZSHd1 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 20, 2024

Don’t misunderstand me, I am very much in favor of stewarding, or conserving, this beautiful planet (especially the Amazon which positively impacts air quality around the world) but I have zero faith any of this will actually make that happen—remember, the Big Guy gets 10%, and the other 90% will be skimmed and misappropriated. And, as much as I want to conserve the Amazon, we simply can’t afford to be sending any money there at this point in time. (This is fiscal responsibility, and should be the preeminent mandate for how we as a nation run our finances.) The U.S. cannot be the world’s ATM.

Want to know how to actually save South American jungles? End policies and programs that incentivize massive migration movements up through South America—these people, who eventually become our illegal alien problem, absolutely trash the jungles on their way up. Just look what they’ve done in the Darién Gap:

Truly unbelievable! This goes out to all of the open borders, virtue signaling, environmentalists! You hypocrites and liars! 60,000 tons of garbage, and unknown amount of human feces, flowing out indoor the ocean because of your policies! This is what you did to the Darien Gap… pic.twitter.com/MYM7SR52fH — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 17, 2023

And, those habits aren’t abandoned at the border when they cross illegally—check out the Saguaro Desert in southern Arizona, or my local sports complex in Alabama after the migrants all played their late-night pick-up soccer games. These people are disastrous for the environment, the world over.

The irony behind KJP’s announcement? The money is to help alleviate the “burden” of “countries facing financial constraints.” LADY, DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF? We’re about to shut down the entire federal government, the biggest in the history of the world, because we’re “facing financial constraints.”

We’re already $36 trillion in debt, what’s another bil’ down the drain?

