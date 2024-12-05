Axios: There’s a new ‘1%’ class, and the richest of them live in… D.C.

There’s a new “1%” class in America—you have to be raking in at least $800k a year to be in it—and the “highest threshold” of said class can be found in… Washington D.C.

This is all according to a new report out at Axios by Alex Fitzpatrick, who writes this:

Americans need to make nearly $800,000 to be in the top 1% of households nationally — but the bar varies considerably by state. By the numbers: Washington, D.C., has the highest threshold for one-percenters, at about $1.22 million.

Oh, so you meant to tell me that the area of the nation that subsists entirely off the backs of the American working class, has been enriching itself? They live in D.C. because they work in D.C. How could we have ever known that the scum of Washington weren’t acting in our best interest?

Was the $36 trillion national debt crisis they created any indicator? Perhaps the fact that the people of D.C. vote for the big government, pro-bureaucracy Democrat presidential candidate year after year to the tune of almost 100%? In 2020, Joe Biden secured 92.1% of the vote, and Kamala Harris took even more, with 92.5%. Now that I think about it, the news that the one-percenters with the most wealth are largely concentrated in D.C. is in fact, a most predictable revelation.

Let’s also compare the “1%” class of today to the “1%” class of pre-1913. If we look at the data from 1900 (a little over a decade before the establishment of the Federal Reserve and the immediate and sharp decline of the dollar’s value), the top 1% of earners were raking in about $70,000 a year—there’s been an increase of over 1,000%.

Meanwhile, the average salary in the U.S. now is still less than the “1%” income of 1900.

So how do we explain such a drastic increase in what it takes to be in the top one-percent of earners? Well, as I just noted, the dollar’s value has drastically decreased.

I mean, life shouldn’t be more expensive than it was 120 years ago…but it is. But why?

Am I buying golden eggs at the grocery store for $8 a dozen or is it just that property taxes on farms have increased, the cost of diesel has skyrocketed from “green” mandates, and mysterious (lab-created?) Avian illnesses routinely wipe out flocks of chickens, conveniently benefiting individuals like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab?

Is my house really worth the high mortgage I have on it, or were the interest rates at the time of purchase so high because the Fed kept raising them to try and hide how inflationary Biden’s policies had been? Did it have anything to do with the housing shortage created when Biden Inc. eliminated our borders and invited in millions of third-world dependents? Are houses going for more money because building materials are shockingly expensive thanks to the inflation crisis brought on by politicians and bureaucrats in government?

Is my car really worth what I paid for it? Or, did the dealer raise the price on my gas-powered vehicle to cover some of the losses incurred by electric vehicle quota mandates?

What’s the common denominator between all the economic woes? D.C. and its devilish Democrat inhabitants.

Image generated by AI.