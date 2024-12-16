An old Iranian propaganda video intended to outrage prompts slew of funny video takeoffs from ordinary Iranians

Now that Syria's brutal dictator, Bashar al-Assad, is out on his ear, how detested are the ruling mullahs in Iran?

One indicator, from a Canadian member of Ontario's parliament, can be found on the internet, and it's not good news for the mullahs:

🧵One of the most frequent questions non-Iranians ask me is: "Do Iranians actually hate the Islamic Regime and want to overthrow them? How do we know Iranians reject the Islamic Regime?"



Buckle up...



— Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) December 14, 2024

Ghamari is the equivalent of a state senator or assemblymember in Ontario's parliament. She's what's called "a progressive conservative" over there, and her X feed shows that she speaks out against antisemitism and Hamas, even though she has a Muslim background, explaining that her grandmother always taught her that Jews were God's special Chosen people. Her family fled the mullah regime of Iran in 1986 after the mullahs threatened her father, when she was one, and she grew up a loyal Canadian.

She obviously has ties to Iran's expats, and to Iranians on the inside. She explained that some of these Iranians discovered an old mullah propaganda video from 1979, phony as heck, depicting the Shah of Iran's purported military goons mercilessly shooting innocent and peaceful mullahs at their studies, chasing them out of their libraries, firing at prisoners (the face of the actor playing the shooter in that sequence looks eerily like the last Shah of Iran), and throwing mullahs out the window.

The mullahs were trying to elicit sympathy with themselves as victims of the supposedly brutal regime, which anyone who's studied the matter, knows was not terribly brutal. And anyone who's lived through the mullahs since 1979 and their oppression probably doesn't actually care.

The video, passed out about a year ago, drew a viral slew of mocking responses. Ghamari has assembled many, providing useful background in her tweets:

This one's the best:



Addendum: Benny Hill montage



Imagine spending millions on a propaganda campaign only to have Iranians make fun of Mullahs 😂



I bet the terrorist Islamic Regime occupying Iran never imagined Iranians would use their propaganda film like this...



— Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) December 14, 2024

They really, really, don't like those mullahs in Iran.

And this shows a new boldness, a willingness to mock them as clowns, and cheer the Shah's purported goons.

It's always a bad thing when you put out a sympathy video for yourself and the crowd cheers the other side.

Which brings us to this enjoyable amalgamation of Iranian mockery of what's coming up on fifty years of atrocious mullah rule. It's always a bad thing when they openly mock you, mullahs.

