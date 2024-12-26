An end-of-year round-up on all the long-standing corporations that just couldn’t survive a Democrat economy

As Bidenomics and progressive left policies wind to a close with Trump and DOGE on the horizon, it’s time to take inventory and see who’s still standing, and who just couldn’t survive this “strongest ever” Democrat economy:

Biden and the democrats destroyed our economy pic.twitter.com/o4t6GxHKbJ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 22, 2024

To be fair, financial woe for a number of these brands started long before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: trouble for Sears was brewing in the 1980s when Walmart began to make headway in the same market; Sam Goody was a dinosaur, and filed for bankruptcy almost 20 years ago; and who’s going to shop at the Party City middle-man for cheap, from-China party goods when Amazon gets the product to the consumer faster and cheaper, and any number of “dollar stores” (dollar-fifty stores under Biden) have about the same selection for a much lower price?

Yet, the point remains, when long-standing iconic brands finally go bust, it means the economy isn’t so hot.

Now, what happens when you include all the small business owners who suffered the same fate? Recall what Missouri congressman Jason Smith had to say about the past four years:

The Biden-Harris Administration has spent billions for a manufacturing jobs boom, but really, it’s been a blue-collar bust. America, today, has fewer manufacturing jobs than it did a year ago. Small businesses are getting crushed by failed policies and had to cut over 43,000 jobs just in the last year. Make no mistake, the Biden-Harris Administration is no friend to small businesses or workers. Meanwhile, the Administration’s grow-government-first hiring spree continues with another 24,000 new bureaucrats added to the already 1.5 million paid for by Democrats’ reckless spending.

So where did all that wealth go? I mean, it had to go somewhere right? Real wealth, which is generated by the private sector, the small business man, the farmer, the entrepreneur, it doesn’t just evaporate into thin air—it has to go somewhere. I have a sneaking suspicion Capitol Hill and the White House might know, and Smith just gave us a hint: bigger government.

