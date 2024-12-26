A wishful version of Trump’s Inauguration Day

Many circumspect CEOs are dutifully lining up to kiss Trump’s ring. They might not have much sincerity, but they have plenty of money, and they’re donating some of it to Trump’s inaugural committee. They know on what side their bread is buttered, and must genuflect before the MAGA leader to curry favor.

Good! Everyone loves a winner, and their sudden epiphany, whether genuine or convenient, could help fund the following Inaugural Day activities.

After the joyful, momentous, and yet somber swearing-in ceremony, President Trump will deliver his commonsense Inaugural address. Meanwhile, after barely remaining awake during the procession to the Capitol, Jill and Joe will experience a dishonorable departure. Good riddance to the worst president(s) ever.

Next there is the Signing Ceremony, including some “Day One” formalities.

The CEO’s largesse can help pay for some giant screens in the plaza and commons. As a wave of hugging sweeps the crowds, a live feed of President Trump signing his first Executive Order illuminates the masses. As he signs one kicking out the illegal aliens, there’s a simulcast of a live ICE operation rounding up a few easy pickings, then shuffling them off for prompt deportation.

The Inaugural bystanders, while welcoming legal residents who desire to assimilate, cheer in relief. We’re very generous, even toward legal aliens, but there is growing support for mass deportations of illegal aliens. They simply don’t belong here; they don’t share our values and haven’t attained the level of consciousness required to be useful in American society. Elections indeed have consequences, especially when the agenda of the winner was loud and clear.

President Trump can get back to singing more XOs after the delicious luncheon funded by the fawning CEOs. Democrats who dare to attend can enjoy crow À la meunière.

Even as authorities across our great country round-up more illegal aliens (per voters’ loud and clear wishes, remember), the Inaugural participants walk off their meal during the Pass in Review, featuring our great Armed Forces who now know we’ve got their back. Above Pennsylvania Avenue, there should be a fly-over featuring Trump’s plane and Air Force One. As Trump’s plane banks starboard before the Capitol, AF1 then thunderously surges through, perhaps followed by a fighter escort. God Bless America.

Once that pomp and circumstance winds down, then it’s on to some reveling. Galas galore, By Jove. If you love America, the “rhythm is gonna get ya.” Not only “”YMCA,” but how about some K.C. and the Sunshine Band selections as a metaphor for “turning the page.” Sunshine finally eclipsing the dark, desperate days of demented Biden-Harris.

There it is then. A wishful Inaugural Day courtesy of corporate CEOs. But the cynical benefactors must pay-up and kiss-up some more. They can continue by ravaging their divisive DEI programs, which even Walmart finally concedes don’t bring people together. They can continue their contrition by not hiring illegals. And while there is interconnectedness in today’s global economies, they must never forget this: America First.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service