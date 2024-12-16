A shocking update in the Eithan Haim case alleges FBI and DOJ corruption

Eithan Haim is the Houston-based physician who produced documents that, without exposing patient information, allegedly showed that Texas Children’s Hospital (“TCH”), which claimed it was not performing mutilating procedures on children for so-called “gender-affirming care” (a violation of Texas law) was still performing those procedures. The Biden administration is currently prosecuting Haim for these revelations. However, Haim’s wife, Andrea, alleges that the FBI always knew the allegations against Haim are false.

The basis for the DOJ’s prosecution against Haim is the claim that he violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”). That 1996 law, which protects the privacy of patient medical records, originated as a way of preventing insurers from denying coverage to AIDS patients. If someone is charged with violating HIPAA for personal gain or to cause malicious harm, a successful prosecution can result in a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A notable exception to HIPAA’s privacy protections is to protect people from immediate danger. Haim would argue, and many would agree, that if TCH is, as alleged, offering so-called “gender-affirming care,” it is an emergency to protect children from ideologues in the medical field will cut off a healthy teen boy’s penis and testicles or give a healthy teen girl a hysterectomy and mastectomy.

I’ve seen the documents because they were made public when Haim first released them. Viewing them with a lawyer’s eye, it appeared that he had carefully redacted anything that could tie the data about alleged “gender-affirming care” procedures to actual patients. That didn’t stop Merrick Garland’s minions from going after Haim, an act that not only puts him at risk of a decade in prison but will also forever destroy his ability to practice his craft.

This is a case that Donald Trump’s DOJ should immediately dismiss, along with a statement declaring Haim’s innocence. Given questions about Trump’s current Surgeon General nominee, Eleanor Dashwood (a pseudonym) has suggested that, once Haim’s good name is cleared, Trump should appoint him as the Surgeon General. We know he’s smart, and we also know that he’s extraordinarily principled and courageous.

It was always weird for the DOJ to pursue the case so aggressively, but now there’s an even more sinister twist. As you may recall, it’s turned out that the FBI knew almost immediately that the Steele Dossier was fake and that the Hunter hard drive was real. Nevertheless, both the FBI and DOJ pushed false narratives to destroy the Trump presidency.

Andrea Haim tweeted today that there’s evidence showing that the FBI and DOJ did exactly the same thing regarding her husband: It knew the facts alleged against him were fake, but nevertheless pushed the case forward. (I’ve unspooled the thread at the bottom of the post.)

(2/5) DOJ claims that Eithan accessed the system "without authorization", but TCH’s own letter to HHS states unambiguously that he was authorized. pic.twitter.com/9XiRemYJp9 — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 16, 2024 (4/5) They admitted that their indictment was based on the testimony of Dr. Larry Hollier, a plastic surgeon (different specialty) who never even met Eithan. He said Eithan had no “documented reason” to be accessing the records at TCH…but again, TCH said something different to… — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 16, 2024 The only reason we can expose the corruption in this case is through the hard work of Eithan's counsel. Every win costs tens or even hundreds of thousands. Please consider making a donation (or just sending prayers) to Eithan's legal defense fund! https://t.co/ukgzQj7cUm — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 16, 2024

Kash Patel cannot take over soon enough. The FBI and DOJ, as entities, are proving to be completely corrupt. And while I’m sure there are individual employees who are good and honest people, the reality is that the pressing middle-class burdens of mortgages and college tuition will push people to passivity in the face of institutional evil. The whole institution needs a thorough cleaning, from stem to stern. The rot may have started in the head, but it’s clearly reached the tail.

Andrea Haim X thread