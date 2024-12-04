A reminder that the worst people in the world are teaching our children

Beginning in the 1960s, the left began a serious and successful initiative to take over American education. It’s miraculous, really, that despite this takeover, so many Americans are still sane and decent people. What helped the leftist education initiative for so long was that leftists made a pretense of sanity and moved incrementally.

However, Trump broke that pretense, and the left began to unveil its hatred and mania, a trend that accelerated under Biden and exploded after the election. I’d like to introduce you to one of the people responsible for America’s young minds.

Crystal Jackson (“they/she”) is an associate professor at Arizona State University. Her official biography, taken directly from the ASU site, deserves to be reprinted in its entirety so that you can get a really good idea of what Arizona (and, probably, federal) taxpayers are funding today in the name of higher “education”:

Crystal A. Jackson (they/she) is a Women, Gender, & Sexualities Studies (WGSS) professor in SST. They are a sociological feminist scholar whose research underscores feminist and queer understandings of sexual labors and gender politics in the United States. They have published scholarly studies on straight male porn fandom, queer porn performers’ articulation of their work as activism, and local strip club regulations. As a scholar-activist, Jackson’s earlier work focused on 21st century U.S. sex worker rights organizing as an example of successful labor resistance and survival in a carceral state. Jackson is also co-author of "The State of Sex: Tourism, Sex, and Sin in the New American Heartland" (Routledge, 2010), an ethnographic exploration of the only legal sale of sex in the country, Nevada’s rural brothels. Their current research explores how the racial justice concept of ‘abolitionism’ is deployed in mainstream, institutionalized U.S. anti-sex trafficking policies and advocacies to demand actions that are in direct opposition to racial justice abolitionist aims. Jackson began their higher ed journey at the Community College of Southern Nevada. She eventually earned her doctorate in sociology with an emphasis in women’s studies from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2013. Jackson joined the faculty of ASU’s School of Social Transformation as an associate professor of women and gender studies in August 2023. They have been active with the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA) and Sociologists for Women in Society (SWS).

Jackson has introduced herself at events as “a queer, bisexual, femme, white, formerly working-class, Jewish, anti-Zionist scholar and activist.”

In other words, Jackson is a self-loathing Jew who is also a confused, very angry woman who hates her body and is obsessed with sex. She would not be a good guest at a dinner party unless the point were to display her as a cultural oddity.

One would think that out of sympathy with women and children (leftists are always all about “it’s for the children” or “these policies hurt women most”), Jackson would be on board with ICE’s efforts to stop human trafficking across America’s border. After all, the Biden administration has already lost track of 300,000 children, many of whom (most of whom?) are probably being exploited as sex slaves. Additionally, sex trafficking among women has exploded since Biden opened the border.

Jackson, however, doesn’t see things that way. Instead, in garbled, pressed, somewhat incoherent speech, she complains that protecting women and children from being trafficked discriminates against sex workers because doing so paints sex work as a deviant job. She also argues that efforts to stop trafficking are “anti-immigrant...racist...[and] transphobic forms of policy [sic], particularly around women of color.”

If you have a child at ASU, I suggest you make sure that your child never, ever, ever, ever takes a class that Jackson is teaching. Also, do not stop pressuring your state’s academic institutions, from K through grad school, to rid themselves of these people. They can be powerful influences on young minds—especially the minds of older adolescents who have left home for the first time and are looking for easy “A’s.”

Jackson tells us that, while Trump’s election was satisfying, it doesn’t mean the fight is over. As Churchill would have said, “Now, this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” The fight must continue until the war is won.

