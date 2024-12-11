A correct verdict

It's nice to see a NYC jury come out with the correct verdict in the Daniel Penny case. This was another case that should never have been brought by Alvin Bragg. Here we have a prosecutor who doesn't prosecute actual crimes but goes after a hero who protected the public (I won't even get into the ridiculous prosecution of Trump which will get thrown out). Penny deserved a medal, not a living hell in NYC's dysfunctional legal system. Even with the lesser standard of the lower charge, the jury correctly determined that Penny did nothing wrong.

A deranged individual named Jordan Neely threatened passengers on a subway train and this retired Marine heroically went to the aid of his fellow passengers. As a former New Yorker I can appreciate how frightened some of the passengers were. For the record, the threatened passengers included black and Hispanic people. There are videos of black passengers describing the incident right after it happened, explaining the danger they were under and how justified Penny's actions were.

I fully understand a grieving family, but the Neely family unfairly tried to use the race card for an incident that was a criminal matter mixed in with the failure of the system to address Jordan Neely's well-documented mental issues and criminal history. Of course, folks like BLM also lined up to smear this country when this was not a race issue at all. Sadly, Penny still faces a civil suit launched by the family. I hope he countersues them and their enablers for slander and harassment.

We should be asking the family where they have been while their family member had mental and criminal issues and a history of terrorizing the public. Their statements are unfounded and unnecessarily divisive. Let's acknowledge racism when it truly exists (like George Floyd) and not just throw it around when it doesn't apply.

