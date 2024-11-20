Why isn't Joe Biden at Elon Musk's mighty, history-making, SpaceX launches?

Elon Musk is making history.

No, not in being the first African-American to have as much as he has. It's not an identity thing, though he is fiercely American.

Up until now, one's identity was the only subject of "historic firsts," right, Kamala Harris.

Nor is it even in saving free speech, which yes, he has done. It's not in selling the most aspirational car for the young, which he is also doing. It's not in being the world's richest man, which he is. It's not in making the paralyzed walk, though he is doing that, too. It's not in bailing out the U.S. space program, which he did when a couple of astronauts were left stranded in space. It's not in rescuing the hurricane-battered people of North Carolina or the war-shocked people in Ukraine with his instant internet service through his Starlink, which he did. It's not in cleaning up the Augean stables of government which he is doing now.

He's the mighty rocket man, sending off the biggest, heaviest, fastest rockets in the history of the world -- real historic firsts -- right now. His company SpaceX has managed to devise a machine that can catch a falling 20-story rocket stage in mid-air, as happened shortly before the election. Now he's launched the heaviest rockets in history -- giants:

It should give anyone the shivers.

It's as if a space and tech renaissance is unfolding before our eyes, and we will soon see marvels and wonders we never thought possible.

So it makes sense that President Trump, who recognizes greatness, would make an appearance at one of these history-making launches, like King George II who stood to hear the first rendition of Handel's Messiah.

It was the right thing for a leader of a great country, seeing a citizen perform great, consequential acts, to do.

Musk is making America a place of hope, innovation, exploration, wealth, conquests, discovery, excitement, mission, achievement, greatness. This was how the West was won, how the Rockies were earned, how the Age of Discovery began, how the Renaissance blossomed.

Musk embodies all of it, and there is nothing he is more passionate about than literally reaching for the stars and reaching as far as Mars and beyond.

One step closer to the Mars pic.twitter.com/uc8seOMXOq — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) November 20, 2024

Young men everywhere look up to him as they have never looked up to anyone else in their lifetimes. President Trump has just about adopted him as his son, the two are inseparable. Musk is like something awakened in the American spirit, something come to life that had been thought to be long dormant, extinct.

So yes, Trump was there to lay witness on behalf of the entire country, to greatness in the making. Great president, great entrepreneur. And thank goodness they are known to one another.

The incredible thing is that with all the greatness Musk has brought us, it's more than passing strange that the sitting president of the United States, Joe Biden, has given him exactly zero recognition, zero acknowledgement. He sent in his legal goons to harass Musk on a number of fronts, in the same kind of lawfare they've directed at President Trump. He refused to invite Musk and his company, Tesla, to his summit of electric car makers.

Now he's completely ignoring Musk's record feats at SpaceX, the likes of which we have not seen since the moonshot of 1969.

Does anything speak to Joe's smallness, his pettiness, his jealousy, his pecksniffery, his his worm-like directing vision, than this? Joe's absence is proof of his mediocrity and absence of greatness. What a sad sack, a pathetic, resentful, bitter little man, who cannot bear to recognize citizens in his midst of soaring greatness.

That President Trump is completely unlike that, and stands by Musk as Musk edges closer to conquering Mars for all mankind tells us a lot about President Trump and what he will accomplish. Musk's greatness is recognized by Trump, while miserable, mediocre Biden picks at him and snipes at him, trying to take him down.

Nothing shows the difference between Trump and Biden more clearly than in how they treat a national treasure like Elon Musk.

Image: X screen shot