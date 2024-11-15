Why do liberals post self-deprecating videos?

Some liberal women, in reaction to election results, are actually refusing to have sex with men. Their refusal is inspired by South Korea's "4B" movement against gender-based violence. Some South Korean women have vowed to have no sex, no dating, no marriage, and to have no children with men. The liberal women also shave their heads to make themselves appear as unattractive as possible. (Is this MSNBC host Joy Reid's imspiration?)

There have been videos posted on TikTok and YouTube that express the "No" sentiment. The video postings increased after Donald Trump's win, with many women posting about their refusal to engage with men romantically or sexually over the next four years, citing dwindling abortion access across the nation.

The Trump victory has also caused the posting of some very entertaining and downright hilarious videos of liberal meltdowns of both sexes. The Internet is now replete with videos of lefties, liberals, people with bad cases of TDS, and people who are quite condescending and who simply cannot believe that a majority of Americans could be so stupid, so hateful, so out of touch with reality to endanger democracy by voting for a Hitler. Caution -- some of the people in these referenced videos use very offensive language and gestures.

My question is this: Why do these "people" allow videos to be made of them making absolute fools of themselves?

I can understand liberals who are upset with the election results having private tantrums, but to post meltdown videos on TikTok and/or YouTube for literally all the world to view (and for us MAGA people to enjoy) is beyond my comprehension.

Do these people think their over-the-top remonstrations will cause even one conservative to alter his or her beliefs? Or do they just enjoy making complete spectacles of themselves?

