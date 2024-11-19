Who is more dangerous: RFK Jr. or Bill Gates?

The media and other Democrats love Bill Gates, who lives in a 60,000-sq.-ft. mansion and flies around the world in private jets, because he is a green pusher.

RFK Jr. wants to get a lot of chemicals out of food to make it more natural, and we are told he is dangerous. Bill Gates wants to put more chemicals in cows to pretend he can control the climate. Who is nuts?

Billionaire Bill Gates is calling for the drugging of the world’s beef supply in order to meet “climate change” goals. “Cows are about five percent of global emissions, which is pretty unbelievable, and if your goal is to get to zero, you don’t get to skip the cows or the steel or the cement or any of those big areas. So there’s a whole class of solutions of making meat without cows,” Gates lamented on a podcast, advocating people eat lab grown meat from a vat.

Gates also thinks the way to block warming is to block the sun. What a genius. How will he determine how much to block? How did he decide what the correct temperature is?

The busybody billionaire has a god complex — and more than enough money to inflict it on all of us. Bill Gates has more money than most of us can even imagine. If he wanted, he could disappear to some remote paradise, live in absolute comfort, and never deal with any of us again. But for the bespectacled billionaire, it’s never just been about money. It’s about power. The man has a god complex.

Gates is not the only leftist with a God complex. Obama said sea levels would stop rising when he was elected.

Global warming and climate change are not an existential threat to our survival. Green pushers are.

Image: Bill Gates. Credit: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).