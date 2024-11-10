Whither the ‘National Popular Vote Compact’ and other post-election musings

In early May, a local down-east Maine newspaper printed my musings about Donald Trump winning the popular vote, thus possibly rendering a stunning ironic twist to those Maine democrats who had delighted in joining the nationwide blue-state pledge, the National Popular Vote Compact (NPVC). That initiative, which 18 states with a combined 209 Electoral College votes have passed into law, awards their Electoral College votes to whoever wins the nationwide popular vote majority, irrespective of that state’s actual voters’ preference.

Well, the unlikely asteroid actually arrived last week. Yes, Donald Trump won the popular vote by over 5 million, largely from increasing his vote totals from populous blue states—namely New York, California, Illinois, and New Jersey—without winning those states outright, just as I predicted in May.

So, if the NPVC had been fully adopted nationwide by adding states having 61 more Electoral College votes, all of Maine’s 2024 electoral votes would have been awarded to Donald Trump. This also means Trump’s Electoral College vote nationwide would have been nearly unanimous out of 538—rather than a measly 312. Agonizing reappraisal, anyone?

And speaking of reappraisals, federal special prosecutor Jack Smith and the DOJ are dropping the Jan 6 indictments and the Mar-A-Lago classified documents case against president-elect Trump. It is dispositive that such prosecutions were politically motivated all along in attempting to deny vox populi.

Moreover, Trump’s convincing popular vote win was an acquittal by a colossus jury of his peers.

Finally, the Harris/Walz campaign raised over $1 billion but reportedly is now $20 million in debt. Of course, it didn’t help that the Harris/Walz brainiacs spent tens of millions on useless celebrity endorsements and appearances, paying to bus in thousands of Astroturf supporters to Harris/Walz events while sneering at and dismissing free media opportunities via such giant-sized podcasters like Joe Rogan.

Imagine spending $1 billion and achieving worse results in every single county nationwide compared to Joe Biden four years ago. What else should one expect when VP Harris was in charge of spending nearly $80 billion on rural broadband and Electric Vehicle charging stations and hasn’t delivered a single new broadband customer, and installed fewer than ten charging stations?

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico voters elected Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, a Republican Trump ally, as their next governor.

And wait for it…Donald Trump will drive a garbage truck to the nation’s capitol for his second inauguration. Oh, the humanity!

Another slice of apple pie with a side of fries, anyone?

Image: X screen grab.