Where can the leftists go?

It’s not surprising that many crying Kamala voters are threatening to relocate -- we’ve heard it all before from the whiners. What is surprising is where they want to move to.

Per a Storage Units survey of 1837 of the misguided Harris voters, over 50% say they want to move. Ten percent are even seriously considering it, and 90% of them prefer another country. Top choices are Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. Those with the sense to stay stateside, are keen on California, New York, and Colorado.

For those wanting to emigrate: please get a move on. Don’t let the TSA security turnstile hit your Dem derriere on the way out.

Our economy needs skilled workers, but many of the progressives who constitute the disaffected Harris contingent likely burrow into unproductive government jobs, or become social workers aiding and abetting illegal aliens. They won’t be missed all that much; heck, our economic productivity may even increase in their absence. After all, we now have a builder president, and many of his supporters are equally constructive on America.

As for their preferred destinations, Canada and the United Kingdom make some sense -- from a leftist viewpoint, that is. Both countries rank reasonably highly on various ranking metrics. For what it’s worth, both score reasonably well in the United Nations Human Development Index, which purports to measure achievements in health, education and standard of living.

As for Mexico -- forget about it, they rank a lowly 77th. With proper governance, Mexico could be a lovely place to relax, but it doesn’t seem a favorable location for snowflakes to seek refuge. Even though it is a popular destination for North Americans to live abroad, the U.S. State Department recently issued a travel warning, largely due to violent crime. That doesn’t seem like a conducive safe haven for sniffling softies.

As for the disgruntled Kamala voters who plan to move within the States, one of the more reputable ranking systems suggest their choices are skew-whiff. U.S. News and World Report’s Best States Rankings places California at 37th, New York at 23rd, and Colorado at 16th.

What a bunch of leftist idiots! Liberal states ranking well above their preferred destinations include Minnesota (4th), Vermont (7th), Washington (8th), and Massachusetts (10th).

Moreover, despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s defiance, California is starting to come around to common sense as the residents repudiate uber-liberal policies.

New York is a sanctuary mess, but even wayward Governor Kathy Hochul is capable of cordiality when self-interest is at stake. That can’t please the stubborn Harris supporters -- is it really worth uprooting to relocate to such a dysfunctional place?

Colorado makes a bit more sense for the lost souls; after all, its officials are very undemocratic, having tried to remove the eventual 47th president from their ballots. Denver welcomes more illegal aliens, per capita, than any other city in the entire country. And we know about the gangs rampaging around Aurora. The plight of urban parts of Colorado conjures memories of the movie A Clockwork Orange. Perhaps the demented Dems do belong there if they don’t consent to be governed by sagacious conservatives.

In her concession-cum-resistance speech, Kamala encouraged her supporters to fight on. From Mexico, New York, and California? Bring it on!

