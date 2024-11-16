When MAGA met RINO

In his rough style, limited vocabulary, vein-popping intensity, and overwhelming commitment to winning, Donald Trump reminds me of football coaches past.

Winning football coaches, I might add.

And you don’t win football games by being calm, friendly, and considerate of the other team’s feelings.

No, you win by exerting leverage: probing the opposing squad for weaknesses and then exploiting them ruthlessly.

And that’s what Donald Trump is doing with his controversial picks for his staff and Cabinet. Exerting massive leverage.

President Trump knows precisely what I’ve ranted on about to anyone who’d listen for the past twenty years or so: a good portion of GOP politicians are playing for the other team and always have been. People call them RINOs, (Republicans In Name Only) which is a shorter and catchier name than “turncoat Republicans.”

Before the MAGA movement can get anything done against the loony leftists trying hard to destroy our country, all the major RINOs dressed in MAGA-red have to be identified and lawfully cast aside.

Otherwise, turncoat Republican pols will be whispering to CNN, subtly undermining the Trump administration, reaching across the aisle to support Democrats, and eventually voting to impeach Trump, should he be impeached a few more times in his second term.

Knowing this, Trump has wisely called for a full-out blitz on Senate RINOs, this only days after being elected, and months before actually taking office.

The Donald’s many improbable and mind-blowing picks for staffing his coming administration, serve a critical purpose, even if a portion of his nominations aren’t confirmed. They put immediate and massive leverage on Sen. John Thune (RINO?-South Dakota), the newly elected future Senate majority leader.

Thune can either reject his prior Uniparty ways (and forcefully convince any GOP turncoat senators he may know to follow his example) by confirming the vast majority of Trump’s nominations; or he can undercut President-elect Trump’s first public wishes with a weak, half-hearted effort getting the next administration’s picks in place.

And be exposed for the RINO this author believes him to be.

And get replaced tout de suite! (See McCarthy, Kevin (UNI-DC).)

Without a nominally GOP-majority Senate he can count on, Trump’s agenda will be stymied right out of the gate.

So, he’s got to first find out if Sen. Thune is as squishy as his record suggests, and also determine which GOP senators can’t be counted on. Woe to them!

Trump’s many provocative picks not only signal he’s ready to play hardball, but that he’s also ready to challenge Sen. Thune and any recalcitrant RINOs to either publicly support the MAGA movement or get the hell out of the way. A nice binary choice.

President-elect Trump’s clearly determined to use massive, immediate, and unrelenting leverage to achieve his goals, just like a football coach.

A winning football coach.



Image: Pexels / Pexels License