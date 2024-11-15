What is good for Israel is good for the United States

When Israel, along with the United States, together enforce Middle East security operations by forcibly neutralizing the threats surrounding Israel, they are also establishing a pattern of behavior necessary to then carry out the exact same security operations for America.

Their national security risks are identical in the way they are organized by their enemies: as ideological threats to their respective fundamental beliefs and values, and, as physical risks to their borders and interests.

Israel and the United States have exactly the same problem: they are threatened by radicalism. And there is only one way to combat organized radicalism: destroy it with ruthless resolve. I’m not arguing for indiscriminate violence, but rather, for the targeted eradication of specific, organized opposition to national sovereignty, and even national survival.

Indeed, Israel and the United States together have, allied against them both, forces that specifically seek to destroy them: to actually dismantle and remove them as sovereign nations. In Israel’s case this takes the form of radical terror based in ethno-religious fundamentalism. In America’s case, it takes the form of a radical terror, but it has become entrenched in our internal institutions, and so therefore has the deceptive appearance of a mere political opposition.

Simple political party opposition is not what seeks to destroy America: she is threatened by fundamental anti-Americanism no different than Israel is threatened by fundamental terrorism: it is of a particularly deep-seated hatred, combined with a highly organized, long-term operational commitment to structurally upend U.S. society.

The U.S. open-border invasion is among the most overt, tactical manifestations of the enemy’s operations, and that is why border security, and total control, is fundamental both to the U.S., and Israel.

What is good for America and Israel is also very pragmatic: access to energy, its own energy production, and the latitude to grow economically. The Middle East is obviously in contention over energy, and the water rights to access and transport it. Similarly, the U.S. is sitting on some of the most abundant oil and gas deposits in the world, combined with its advanced agriculture, fresh water, and bicoastal ports and infrastructure.

China and Russia will almost certainly stand down as Israel and the U.S. ensure Iranian military neutralization which has been the explicit goal of the global war on terror program since 2001. China and Russian are both pragmatic, and focused on energy. Moreover, China is strategically intent on Taiwan, and Russia, and other interests, on Ukraine. But China eyes the U.S. in a long-term contest that must be confronted, including via trade.

Like Israel, America must neutralize its immediate internal enemies, while its shuts down all border vulnerabilities and potential invasion operations; fundamentally revitalizes its military, reinforces its industrial and energy capacity, and sets a hard, if not ruthless posture on its readiness and commitment to defend, protect and operate outwardly.

The Trump administration is on track to establish these vital goals.

Matthew G. Andersson is a former aviation CEO and executive advisor in aerospace and defense with Booz Allen Hamilton and Charles River Associates. He testified to the US Senate on national airspace security, and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Defense Daily, Aviation Week and Space Technology, the National Academy of Sciences, and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize report on US transportation by the Chicago Tribune. He is a jet command pilot and graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Chicago.

Image: U.S. National Archives, via NARA/DVIDS // no known copyright restrictions