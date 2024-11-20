Violence is caused by people, not guns

Imagine the good offices of Gun-Grabber Incorporated the moment the phrase “mass casualty incident” ripples across the airwaves. In an instant, it’s like the scene in the original Ghostbusters movie, with the Anni Potts character answering a call; hitting a big alarm button on her desk; and yelling, “We’ve got one!” Without hesitation, they spring into action, inserting the relevant information into pre-written press releases and social media posts to quickly exploit other people’s pain for their crass political gain.

There’s no time for facts. There’s no time for concern for the victims or their families. There are political points to make to push for moms demanding the complete confiscation of every gun in every town. Never mind that it’s not a good look for them.

But then the big letdown is that those “mass casualty incident” didn’t take place where, per their big lie, there’s an “epidemic” of gun violence. No, it took place in a Utopia of their gun control dreams: Communist “Red” China. Even worse, the massacre tools weren’t even guns, but cars and knives.

Uh-oh! What’s a gun-grabber to do?

Pretend it didn’t happen, and wait for better opportunities. Luckily for the gun-grabber lobby, their fellow leftists in the Chinese Communist Party were also anxious to downplay the story, so it quickly disappeared.

But then, “4 Days Later, 8 Murdered In Mass Stabbing,” proving the same point.

Even worse, a similar type of attack occurred in a place known for its strict liberty control, where everyone is supposed to be “safe” because of the ridiculous adage that if no one has a gun, no one needs a gun. Our socialist betters forgot to mention that, as in red China, there are other weapons available.

Ramon Rivera was arrested in the stabbing spree, according to two New York City officials. A knife-wielding assailant killed two men and critically wounded a woman during an hourslong, seemingly “unprovoked” stabbing spree through the streets of New York City on Monday, authorities said. The two slain men — attacked near 444 W. 19th St. at 8:22 a.m. ET and then by 500 E. 30th St. at 10:27 a.m. — were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

We can dispense with the “ban the new threat” idiocy because mass murderers will always figure out ways of killing people.

Knives can never be banned because all that is needed to make one is material that will hold an edge and a way to make it sharp. Materials include stone, metal, glass, plastic, ceramic, hard candy, etc. It’s going to be impossible to ban stone, metal, glass, plastic, ceramic, hard candy, etc. So much for getting rid of knives.

Now, imagine the anti-freedom slog storm if those three mass casualty incidents had used a different tool — something the fascist far left desperately wants to confiscate in the name of “our” safety. And what if those tragedies had taken place in the states where guns can be carried?

Instead of a superficial report, we would have seen wall-to-wall coverage. And we would have seen the gun-grabber groupies go all in on condemning our “gun culture” and, of course, gun violence. It’s no wonder the incremental moves toward gun confiscation are losing support.

According to Gallup’s latest polling, support for a handgun ban has fallen to just 20 percent and support for an “assault weapons” ban has cratered to just 52 percent. Gun bans were a constant call from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the last four years. President Biden often combined the call with dubious factual, legal, and historical arguments.

It’s axiomatic that it’s a lot easier to control the law-abiding than the lawless. So, on top of their constant desire to control everyone, leftists find it a lot easier to punish the innocent for the acts of criminals than to take steps actually to solve the problem. Thus, if there’s an issue with criminals with guns, the obvious answer (at least to the left) is to control the people who never commit a crime, because they will comply with their edicts, and leftists can claim they “did something.”

Never mind that these actions endanger the innocent, as we see in these three examples.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.