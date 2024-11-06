Trump won! So who are the people who voted for Harris/Walz?

Karma is a thing. But if there is one thing those of us who pay attention to politics learned throughout this presidential campaign it is that Kamala Harris was unqualified to have been vice president, not to mention, president.

She was a DEI hire with no qualification other than her race and gender. She did nothing, accomplished nothing, as vice president. Then, thanks to the longtime cover-up of Biden’s dementia, she was imposed upon us, without a single vote being cast for her, and her deficits became ever more evident by the day.

According to her constantly churning, turnover-plagued staff, she is lazy, vicious, arrogant, and incompetent.

All of those character traits are not likely to garner support from anyone. Kids who run for middle school student body positions don’t win if they are snobby jerks. Kamala is one of those kinds of people and this was clear from the beginning of her unconstitutional insertion into the campaign as the candidate for president.

She did not earn it but felt entitled to it. On what grounds, we might ask. Indeed. She has no accomplishments, not one! She is shockingly ignorant on all the important issues that plague Americans – at least 25% inflation on everything we need or want. Everything we need or want costs that much more than it did when Trump was president.

Her record in California is disastrous on every level. She imprisoned thousands of black men for marijuana possession, and kept some in jail beyond their terms, but looked the other way when it came to child abuse and trafficking. She claims to have prosecuted drug cartels, but she didn’t. Just about every word out of her mouth is a lie, particularly when it comes to her record.

She has no record of anything good; she did terrible damage to her home state of California. Please, Californians, listen to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Chris Moritz. Find out how much damage Harris did to that state. She failed upward to both the offices of District Attorney and Attorney General without earning the promotions or performing well in either of those positions.

So, the question remains, who are the people who cast their votes for a woman without a single qualification or achievement? Did they not watch any of her public appearances or interviews, all of which were disastrous? Did it not bother them that she clarified not one single policy or plan for the economy, the border (except to keep it open). She never made clear her position on the war in Ukraine but did make it clear she supports Hamas over Israel.

Who, beyond Jihadists, can support Hamas? In every public rally or interview, it was clear that she knows absolutely nothing about how the American economy functions or what is at stake.

Everyone, except the very, very rich, suffered under the Biden/Harris administration. Everyone. Our military was eviscerated. Transgenderism, the most ludicrous on women’s sports and in women’s bathrooms. This particular and egregious flight of fancy into moonbattery will go down in history as something like the witch burnings, the COVID pandemic and any other version of mass hysteria. There are many throughout the ages.

For patriotic Americans who value the privilege of their citizenship and have perhaps even read the Constitution, it is a mystery how anyone could have voted for Harris. It should be clear to all that the Democrat party as currently constituted is fully Marxist/communist.

No free speech, no choice but for the freedom to abort babies up to and includig birth. She would have institutionalized the surveillance state and the end of the freedom of speech. She would have attempted to confiscate guns for legal owners without admitting illegal guns could never be taken from the criminals who use them criminally. The left loves the chaos that the left underwrites with their pro-criminal, pro-migrant policies. They care not one bit about the American citizens who suffer from the crimes illegal aliens commit on a daily basis. Thousands of families have lost loved ones to the rapes and murders by illegal migrants who entered the country at Biden’s and Harris's open invitation.

How do Americans vote for these policies that endanger them and their families? Are they simply unaware of what the Democrat party has become? Do they just vote for anyone with a 'D' by their name without doing any research? It seems so.

These states that voted for Harris – Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, Hawaii, Washington, New York, Oregon and California – what are they thinking? Do they know what they voted for? The primacy of migrants over citizens? They want to mandate EVs, end the freedom of speech, to coddle all those who suffer from gender dysmorphia with genital mutilation at taxpayers' and women’s expense?

Harris wanted to mandate the equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity, thus the imposition of DEI, the mandated elimination of merit. Everything she stood for, and attempted to conceal, was antithetical to what most Americans value.

So again, how do we explain the millions of Americans who voted against all of those American values? The people that celebrate transgenderism support an obvious crime against children. They support all the foreign wars Biden/Harris so unwisely promulgated. Today’s Democrat party is essentially communist and all those Americans voted for their candidate's support of the communization of the United States!

America, we have a problem.

Of this you can be sure; every Democrat in Congress knows, knew, that Kamala Harris was and would be a terrible candidate. They all knew she was inept, a vacuous empty suit without any core values. They all knew and yet pretended to support her. Many of them were probably embarrassed by her lack of character. But still they campaigned for her! They all sold their souls for power. Why do those states elect people who legislate against their own nation’s security and economic well-being? Ignorance or hate? ‘Tis a mystery. Thankfully, the powers that be saw to it that reason and love of country prevailed.

America will be great again.

Image: Twitter screen shot