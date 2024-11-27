Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, visits the border and is thrilled at what he found

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s designated border czar, the indefatigable Tom Homan, has already started planning to solve the country’s myriad problems caused by the Biden-Harris open borders policy.

Yesterday, Homan traveled to the border in Texas with the state’s governor, Greg Abbott. Just back from his trip, Homan appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Ingraham Angle on FOX News at 7:36 p.m. ET for his third live interview on the channel in 24 hours.



Homan’s mood was upbeat as he reported that the morale of the Border Patrol officers he had encountered – which had previously been “in the toilet” in response to the policies of Biden and Harris – had completely turned around.



This was Homan’s most concise interview in recent days as he outlined President-elect Trump’s plans to solve the crises arising from the open border and the waves of illegal immigrants who have invaded the country since Jan. 20, 2021. Actions that will start on start on day one of the new Trump administration. In describing what’s ahead starting next Jan. 20, Homan warned sanctuary city mayors who have promised to frustrate Trump’s plans to “get the hell out of the way because we’re going to do the job.”



The transcript of Homan’s interview with Ingraham was provided by FOX News Media. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity. A video of the segment can be watched here.

LAURA INGRAHAM: And joining us now after spending the day at the border is Tom Homan, former acting director of ice. Trump's incoming Border Czar. Tom, great to see you as always.

TOM HOMAN, INCOMING TRUMP BORDER CZAR: We’ve been at the border all day. It's been a long day. It was a great day to meet the soldiers and the troopers. What a great bunch of men and women down there.



INGRAHAM: What is the overall sentiment you’ve gotten from them? We’ve been talking about how people are optimistic about solutions for this country. Are you finding that at the border itself?



HOMAN: You know, I’ve been on the border a dozen times this past year and the morale is in the toilet. Border Patrol morale. Everybody's morale. Because listen, every time the state tries to do something to stop the flow, the Biden administration sues them. Right?



But, today, when I was down there, I saw nothing but smiles and happy faces because they know President Trump’s coming in. And they know they are going to finally get the help they needed. So maybe some of these [Texas] National Guard folks [ordered to the border by Gov. Abbott] can go home to their families. So they’re excited. They’re excited about January 20th.



But like I told them today, we’re not waiting until January 20th. Me and Governor Abbott are already working on plans to finish what Texas has started. Texas has been very successful in what they’ve done here. And we’re going to finish it. So we’re already working on plans and the men and women down there are excited that things are about to change for the good.



INGRAHAM: And, Tom, the video of the little toddlers at the border; it's heart breaking and infuriating at the same time. We talked to you about it the other night. But people have to realize it's not just these 50 kids or 100 kids over the last couple of months. There are tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands who have come across the border and a lot of them we have no idea where they are. And that's on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Democrats.



HOMAN: It absolutely is. And we had whistleblowers from HHS saying these kids, they are trafficked. And they’re not vetting their sponsors. That's why they lost track of over 300,000 [children]. But President Trump’s committed. He’s got three rails of business: We’re going to shut down that border and secure it at the highest level ever in this nation. We’re going to run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen. And we’re going to try and find those 300,000 children and rescue them.



Because based on my three and a half decades I guarantee you some of these children are involved with sex trafficking. Some of these children are involved with pedophiles. Some of these children are in forced labor. So we need to find these children and save them.



Tom Homan live from Austin, TX with Laura Ingraham, FOX News channel, Nov. 26, 2024

Screenshot by Peter B. Chowka used with permission of FOX News Media



INGRAHAM: Well, Tom, here’s how the mayor of Tucson responded to Trump's border plans. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REGINA ROMERO, MAYOR OF TUCSON, (D-AZ): I am deeply troubled by President-Elect Trump's plans for mass deportation. I believe they are cruel and immoral. I will work with our police chief to make sure that our focus remains on protecting and serving Tucsonans. I'm unwavering in my commitment to this fight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And now we asked her office if she’d clarify that but she hasn't responded. If she doesn't follow mass deportation orders, what will you all do?



HOMAN: Well, first of all, what's cruel about it? We have a massive illegal immigration flow on the border. Historic flow overwhelming the Border Patrol. Sex trafficking up 600%, 250,000 dead Americans from fentanyl. We’ve got a record number of known suspected terrorists and people on the terrorists watch list crossing the border.



We’ve got children dying on the border every day. We’ve got women being sexually assaulted by the cartels every day. Someone is going to die on the border tonight. Women are being raped on the border tonight. So what's cruel about securing that border and saving lives, first of all?



But I’ll give her the same warning I’ve given the rest of the sanctuary city mayors and the governors: you cannot help us, that's fine. You should get the hell out of the way then because we’re going to do the job.



President Trump has said public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority right out of the gate. And I can't believe there’s any elected official that doesn't want public safety threats out of their communities. Their number one responsibility is protecting the communities. So if they’re not going to do it, we’ll do it for them. But don't impede us and do not knowingly harbor and conceal illegal aliens from ICE because that is a felony.



And we’ve got one hell of an attorney general coming in, Pam Bondi, I think she will read that statute the same way I do. I'm not a lawyer. But I can read. And we're going to have consequences for people who violate the law and try to prevent us from doing our job.



INGRAHAM: Tom, have a wonderful Thanksgiving and please thank the Border Patrol, the men and women of the Border Patrol for us. I’ve had a chance to meet so many of them over the years. They’re incredible people and they care deeply about children and women in our country.

