The left’s annoying war on English speech just got voted down

Language is powerful, that is at least something the left gets right, but only in theory: Heaven knows they shout and yammer enough. In reality, they get it wrong, and receive just recompense on November 5th, 2024. They got shellacked, word-wise, in this round.

I want to offer a few examples of the weakened vocabulary and its usage on the left, starting with DEI — Biden Inc. is/was woefully fond of this one.

First, a few notes on power and English: it is the verb, not the noun, that drives English syntax. The verb of the Romance Languages, beginning with Latin (sort of-Latin has Semitic roots, as well) is the key player in any sentence, even if only understood. The verb represents action, and action incorporates human reality. There is also the major issue of the human person in the English language. If humans are speaking of or about themselves (always the majority case), they do well to include a human presence in their sentences.

So, when the feds (primarily and most persistently) of Biden Inc. say Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, what does it mean, anyhow? Not much, as it turns out—the proof is in the Biden Inc. pudding. All three words are abstract nouns, making it hard to translate them into any sort of active reality, but let’s try, and simplify to the origin: Diverse, Equal, and Included? Where’s the actor? Where’s the action?

The second problem with DEI arises in this question: Are these 3 nominal entities separate, or do they need to be connected into one whole? Does one need to be diverse, equal, and included in a single wallop? Or can one be accepted on the basis of one or two of these abstract nouns?

For that matter, where is the person/subject in the DEI triad? Nowhere, that’s where. We’ve got three relative and abstract nouns, but no person, no actor, and no verb—no action. So, should we be surprised that DEI got nowhere, did less, and “included” individuals who were routinely incompetent, inexperienced, and even bizarre?

Let’s try the phrase against this sentence: “All men (humans!) are created equal.” Let’s try it against this repeated verbal imperative, actually a sentence in itself: “Fight! Fight! Fight!” We clearly understand that Trump is talking to us: the subject “you” is understood (it’s all of us), and “fight” is the imperative verb. “Fight” worked. It was a great English sentence. It carried the election because it made perfect, immediate, active, verbal, human sense.

Nobody ever understood DEI, especially its most fervent promulgators. It’s from that old Democratic saw: they deny their party’s documented history of racism—still alive today—but a slew of amendments and laws now protect minorities in the U.S. DEI is a solely political, manipulative, bureaucratically-regulated redundancy which makes no sense because it literally does not make any sense. It has wreaked havoc in our government and our society, much like the biblical Babel (“confusion” in Hebrew) in Genesis. That was a divine punishment—for human corruption.

Moving on, let’s talk about “my pronoun is”—another leftist misdemeanor. “Is” is a form of the English giant, fundamental verb “to be,” which defines and assumes personhood. Pronouns, per se, do not self-identify.

So, free-floating pronouns do not define or determine sexual identity. Who knew?

Let’s close with the left’s “(You know who) is not my president.” No, he’s not. He’s America’s president. It is America that elects presidents, not any one of its citizens. Anyway, just grow up. Your pronoun was written in stone at your birth. Get over it.

And yes, he is, or will soon be, our president. That’s the indicative tense of our old verb friend “to be.” Indicative verbs are where the action is.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.