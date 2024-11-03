The Joe Rogan J.D. Vance interview

The Joe Rogan interview of J.D. Vance lasted more than three hours. From the start, it was relaxed and comfortable, like two old friends telling stories and having a great time. Overall? Donald Trump made one of the best VP choices of all time. Vance is unquestionably intelligent, relaxed, funny, has a wide knowledge base, and is effortlessly sincere, unlike so many politicians. There was no question of his views on the issues, no concealment or flip flopping.

Donald Trump called J.D. Vance and jokingly told him he was going to have to chose someone else, then asked him to be his VP. During the conversation, Vance’s 7-year-old son asked who he was talking to. Trump heard and said “put him on the phone.” Trump read him the statement he would soon release choosing his father. After, Vance asked his son what he thought about talking with the former President. “Oh, that’s pretty good; that’s pretty good.” It was a very normal, American moment.

What kind of dictatorial narcissist asks to speak with someone’s 7-year-old son, and takes the time to tell him what he thinks of his father who he’s chosen to be Vice President of the United States? Vance thought it, and his son’s response—kids of that age are in a world of their own and singularly unimpressed with such things—was hilarious, and so did Rogan. These are real people, real Americans, people who work, pay taxes, and accomplish things.

Mark Cuban recently said Trump won’t surround himself with strong, intelligent women, directly implying Trump is weak, and conservative women are weak and stupid. Speaking of his wife, Vance told Rogan: “she’s smarter than me,” and noted she had been a very successful corporate attorney before he accepted Trump’s call. He wasn’t playing to the audience, it was simply related as he explained to Rogan how suddenly having Secret Service protection had changed their lives. He also explained Trump talks to everyone, and asked the Mar A Largo gardener who he should pick for VP.

Speaking of wokeness, Vance observed a major difference between Christianity and wokeness, which is akin to religion, is with the woke there is no forgiveness or redemption—a very apt insight. That’s why so many leftists abandon long held friendships with Normal Americans. The slightest deviance from their secular faith requires excommunication. There's no understanding, no tolerance, of shared, human fallibility.

Some observations of the issues they discussed (my quotes might not be perfect):

Vance: “Our politics is based on fake shit and distractions to distract us from the real stuff.”

Vance is convinced Joe Biden is trying to help Donald Trump and him win, particularly with the “garbage” comment.

If Trump wins, people who lied about Hunter’s laptop are going to lose their security clearances.

Access to powerful people was the true corruption, and basis, of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

The First Amendment is an ethic and an attitude.

Speaking to the tendency of black people to avoid academic achievement, Vance observed math is not racist.

Trump is motivated by removing the cultural argument over abortion, which lets the states decide and lets the federal government focus on genuinely federal issues. Let the voters of the states decide. Trump and Vance are against a national abortion ban because they want it to be decided democratically.

Illegal immigration degrades the voting power of the people who are legally here, and badly distorts congressional apportionment and the Electoral College, giving congressional representation to illegals, even if they can’t vote.

Illegals shouldn’t be counted in the census, which exclusion would avoid distorting congressional representation.

It’s racist to argue blacks can’t get voter ID.

Rogan: stopping voter ID only makes sense if you’re trying to cheat. Vance: if there’s no voter ID, you’re inviting fraud.

Rogan was upset at Tim Walz for saying the First Amendment doesn’t apply to hate speech and misinformation. Vance agreed, and noted Trump and he fully support the First Amendment.

Consider this from USA Today:

“I'm the father of a two-year-old daughter,” Vance said. “I don't want her going into athletic competitions where I'm terrified she's gonna get bludgeoned to death because we're allowing a six-foot one male to compete with her in sports,” Vance said.

The difference in the few 15-20 minutes Kamala Harris has done with mostly friendly interviewers, and the 3+ hour interview Rogan did with Vance is stark and should be decisive for Americans. Vance was lucid, fully and directly answered every question, volunteered anecdotes and answers without being asked, and was relaxed and confident, while admitting when he wasn’t sure of a stance or needed more information before making one.

Would J.D. Vance make a good president if necessary? Any rational, honest person would have to conclude he would.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.