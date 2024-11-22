Sneaky Joe honors Planned Parenthood operative with Presidential Medal of Freedom behind closed doors

Joe Biden is at that stage of his presidency where, like the old man that he is, he can do whatever he darn well please.

He's 83. His party threw him out. He's on his way out from the White House with a big pension, lifetime Secret Service protection, and a big state funeral.

In short, he owes no one. He has no need "to be good" because political horsetrading is over, he needs nothing, and no one needs him.

So what does Biden do?

Showers a Planned Parenthood operative with U.S. honors -- away from the public eye.

In a secret ceremony, Joe Biden awarded the former CEO of America’s biggest abortion business. Biden presented the nation’s highest civilian award to Cecile Richards, who ran the Planned Parenthood abortion giant for years and was responsible for it killing millions of babies. “The ceremony was not listed on Mr. Biden’s public schedule, nor was his decision to award the medal to Ms. Richards publicly announced until after the presentation,” the Washington Times reported. “Members of the media were not invited to watch the ceremony, which was not live-streamed on the White House website.” “With absolute courage and conviction, Cecile Richards fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are — a nation of freedom,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “Carrying her parents’ torch for justice, she’s led some of our nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.”

So abortion is no longer a "regrettable necessity" or "private" and "agonizing" decision in this person's mind, it's a celebratory act of affirmation to be told to all. What's more, this person did a lot to ensure that everyone out there without certain scruples got one. She's reportedly responsible for 314,000 abortions, which involve an agonizing death for the baby involved and often the cutting up of the baby and selling him or her for spare parts to morally unconcerned medical researchers.

LifeSite News noted that Planned Parenthood was recently caught doing this:

Yesterday Joe Biden gave Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards a Presidential Medal of Freedom.



Today Planned Parenthood was caught selling 23-week-old aborted babies for research.



What kind of "devout Catholic" does this? pic.twitter.com/gLVFJNSakd — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 21, 2024

It's quite an ugly way for Biden to end his presidency.

Nominally a "Catholic," Biden has done more than any atheist or Wicca practitioner to promote abortion and ensure that there's lots of it. Like the pope in reverse, he never wavered even once from his commitment to its propagation during his miserable presidency. Yet for much of his long career in politics, he's favored abortion with at least a few restrictions in what was said to be a moderate stance.

No more. He looks through all the lists of people he could honor as president on his way out of office, and picks the fanatic from Planned Parenthood to bestow the medal on for public "service." Yet he also understood that honoring this baby slaughterer would be repulsive to much of the public, so he chose to give her the honor in secret.

Well, it got out. And now he stands exposed as completely sincere in his devotion to abortion on demand, including partial birth abortion, infanticide for abortion survivors, abortion up to the day of birth and all the other extremist stances the abortion crowd has tried to foist on us, all the while taking public money and finding it very lucrative indeed.

So much for the president as a devout Catholic, as Jen Psaki once said of him. Did he jingle his rosary beads he claims to carry in his pocket when decided to honor her? Is this his way of honoring St. Cecilia, virgin and martyr, on her feast day today? (The Planned Parenthood official's name is Cecile.) That's the same saint whose name was desecrated by trans activists at St. Patrick's cathedral a while back. Lucky St. Cecilia.

Or was he always a hypocrite, the man who raised Hunter Biden with Hunter Biden's "values" and pretended he was a moderate on life issues?

Now that he's heading for the exits with nothing to lose -- and nothing to gain, actually -- it looks like the latter.

Image: Twitter screen shot