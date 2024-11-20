Smug leftists who blame the ‘uneducated’ for Trump’s victory expose their ignorance

As the wreckage of the mainstream media continues to struggle against its own end at the hands of angry investors tired of losing money watching a bunch of blathering harpies lecture the country, the Democrats have been working hard to place blame on the dastardly folks responsible for all their election dreams turning to ash.

While it is true that Latino men and white women have been taking it in the teeth over the election (with plenty of accusations of sexism and racism to boot), one group has been getting shelled more than anyone else: The “uneducated” of all races and ethnicities. For your reading pleasure, USA Today’s Nicole Russell compiled many of these asinine statements attacking normal, ordinary Americans. The View’s Sunny Hostin was especially vicious, blaming “uneducated white women” for Trump’s success.

According to the left, the term “uneducated” refers to individuals who do not hold a traditional four-year bachelor’s degree. Indeed, leftists think a four-year “communication” or “anthropology” degree immediately puts someone on the intelligence level of Albert Einstein or Bill Gates. The irony, of course, is that neither man had a college degree, even though both were instrumental in some of the greatest inventions and technological advances in human history. (Although I think most of us have become less enamored with Gates for many of his nonsensical political positions over time, you can’t deny the impact the man has made on the world of computing.)

Image by Andrea Widburg using a YouTube screen grab.

What people like The View’s Sunny Hostin and other smug, supercilious leftists in the media and the D.C. party circuit don’t quite seem to understand is that so-called “uneducated” Americans are more critical to this country than any of these self-styled elitists will ever be. This article isn’t meant to be a total indictment of higher education, I might add. Hell, I have an MBA myself, and I teach at the graduate school level. However, I’m not so catastrophically ignorant as to believe that I am somehow more critical to society than the men and women who are responsible for building, maintaining, and expanding the critical systems and structures that underpin our society.

Just a cursory glance at critical jobs that don’t require college degrees reads like a “who’s who” of critical missions in American society, whether it’s pretty much all construction professions such as HVAC technicians, plumbing technicians, electricians, masons, concrete and general construction workers and, of course, machinists and welders. None of these jobs requires a college degree, yet, without them, condescending leftists wouldn’t have an office building over their heads from which to broadcast their insults (or a place to call home, for that matter).

Or how about the medical support professions, whether it’s medical records techs, pharmacy technicians, licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses, or opticians? Many of these necessary jobs require an associate’s degree, but they still don’t qualify as “educated” according to the “elite” left.

And what about the automotive professions? Whether it’s truck drivers, bus drivers, subway train operators, or automotive service technicians, none of which require a four-year degree. I hope that the next time Sunny needs work on her car, her “uneducated mechanic” upcharges her for any repairs she brings in next time.

I take the Democrats’ insults personally, not for myself, but for family members who are no longer around to stand up for themselves. My father (who passed away in May 2023) was a certified machinist and welder who, after 20 years, decided to become an over-the-road truck driver for another 20 years. When I was growing up, he also finished our basement, built our garage and back deck, and did all the preventative automotive maintenance on our cars.

If I am lucky, maybe someday I can be half as useful to society as that man. While my path took me down a road of higher education, military service, and, eventually, public service in defense of this nation as a civilian, I will never forget the sacrifices and fortitude of this nation’s true builders and maintainers. Frankly, through their demeaning insults, people like Sunny Hostin and other leftists don’t deserve the benefits and resources America’s hardworking, “uneducated” people provide for them.

Gregory McCants is a pseudonym.