Scientifically covering for the trans superiority narrative

One of the likely and salutary benefits of a second Trump presidential term will be relegating the trans superiority narrative to the ash heap of history. It will take some doing, but the assertion of “trans rights” as superior to and overriding the unalienable rights of all Americans, will at least begin to be struck down. Best of all, the ghoulish industry that has sprung up to mutilate and sterilize children in the name of “gender affirming care” will leave its enablers and practitioners the pariahs they so deserve to be. Even absent a Trump reelection, a recent revelation may—should—be the beginning of the end of a barbaric chapter of lunacy no less depraved than infibulation:

Graphic: X Screenshot

A doctor has admitted to withholding publication of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study showing there were no mental health benefits for using puberty blockers on transgender children.

Wasn’t there supposed to be some sort of ethical something or other about “doing no harm?” And aren’t doctors supposed to be all about replicable, reliable science, which sort of requires honesty regardless of one’s personal, sexual and political inclinations? Wasn’t that supposed to be because if doctors just make stuff up, they can’t be trusted?

Not this particular doctor, whose study began in 2015, following kids given puberty blockers, which showed no mental health improvement. It took $10 million and nine years to figure that out? The doctor heading the study, one Johanna Olson-Kennedy, refused to publish the taxpayer funded results because it would harm the trans superiority narrative:

In the nine years since the study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, and as medical care for this small group of adolescents became a searing issue in American politics, Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s team has not published the data. Asked why, she said the findings might fuel the kind of political attacks that have led to bans of the youth gender treatments in more than 20 states, one of which will soon be considered by the Supreme Court. She said that she intends to publish the data, but that the team had also been delayed because the N.I.H. had cut some of the project’s funding. She attributed that cut, too, to politics, which the N.I.H. denied. (The broader project has received $9.7 million in government support to date.)

That $10 million is the biggest government grant ever handed out on this topic, and Olson-Kennedy is suppressing its results. Critics have noted that’s contrary to the scientific method—trust the science—which is supposedly one of the foundational beliefs of Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs). They display it on signs in their front yards: “in this house, we trust the science.” Unfortunately for them, that requires when one take a government grant for research, they do it professionally, and promptly publish their results without concealment, altering the data, or outright lying. Making the methodology and data sets available upon request is also required, but is usually denied.

Europe and the Scandinavian countries are less liberal and more scientific than one might expect on trans/gender affirming care issues:

“Health care should not provide interventions that we do not know to be safe and beneficial,” Mikael Landén, a professor and chief physician at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and co-author of the report, wrote in an email. “From the lack of evidence follows that a conservative approach is warranted.”

That sounds almost—scientific. If the Swedes have concluded cutting off breasts and penises and other chemical and surgical mutilations aren’t a good idea absent actual, reliable scientific evidence they’re “safe and beneficial,” perhaps American physicians ought to adopt that approach? How safe and beneficial can cutting off perfectly healthy body parts be?

Sadly, “trust the science” has led us to put our trust in a demonstrably untrustworthy public health establishment that foisted on everyone a vaccine that was supposed to prevent Covid transmission and contraction but did neither. We still don’t know all the side effects, some clearly lethal, of that vaccine that isn’t, yet that same discredited and deadly establishment continues to push it even after it badly damaged the fortunes, educations and health of countless Americans.

Enter the trans establishment, with the full support of the D/s/c Party, academia, the entertainment industry and the media, and now with damning evidence—yet to be formally released—the scientific basis for their belief is no stronger than that of the Covid “vaccine.” Even with a second Trump term, it’s going to take a very long time to restore sanity and medical ethics to the issue.

Whether “science” ever recovers credibility, regardless of who occupies the Oval Office, is another question. The election will determine whether that process begins, and how long it might take.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.