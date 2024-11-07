Racism! Sexism! For Democrats, anything but look at themselves to figure out why Kamala lost

Democrats aren't a reflective bunch. Sure, they like long meetings and struggle sessions, but when the shellacking happens, they blame voters.

That's what we are seeing now as Democrats try to parse their huge, across-the-board election loss among vast new demographics this past Tuesday.

Voters are sexist.

In the aftermath of the presidential vote, some Democratic women are finding it hard to draw anything other than the most demoralizing conclusion about the prospect of electing a woman: the country simply isn't ready.



As Politico reports:

In interviews with POLITICO, nearly a dozen Democratic elected officials and strategists argued that Harris faced headwinds including an ornery electorate and her connection to an unpopular incumbent. But to them, it was also more than that. “I do think that the country is still sexist and is not ready for a woman president,” said Patti Solis Doyle, who managed Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. “I was hoping we’d get closer, at the very least, this time around,” Solis Doyle said. “But we got farther.” Sexism and racism, inextricably woven into our culture and politics, played a central role in the 2024 campaign, these Democratic women said.

And voters are racist, too:

Latino voters are even more racist:

And for some, it's both:

Democratic strategist David Axelrod called out “racial bias” and “sexism” for what he labeled as their “impact” on the outcome of the presidential election. “Let’s be honest about this. Let’s be absolutely blunt about it: There were appeals to racism in this campaign, and there is racial bias in this country, and there is sexism in this country,” Axelrod said on CNN early Wednesday morning, after former President Trump was projected as the winner over Vice President Harris.

White women, many of whom seem to have avoided Democrats like a bad smell this time, didn't escape their racist-sexist vortex either, or may they just hated them for themselves.

Get a load of this charmer, interviewed by Politico:

“I need white women to dig deep and figure out why they, to this day, given all Donald Trump’s sexism, all of his racism, is still the person they voted for over Harris,” said North Carolina state Sen. Sydney Batch. “It is dumbfounding.” It is particularly shocking, these women said, after all the moments that shook the country’s understanding of gender politics over the last eight years. It was the guilt after Clinton lost. It was the Women’s March. It was the #MeToo movement. It was the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. It was the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It was the preventable deaths of pregnant women who weren’t being treated. “It’s pretty damn bleak out there.” Batch said. “We need a post-mortem on why Americans have such a hard time wrestling with a woman being the leader of this country.”

White women don't owe her anything. They don't need to 'dig deep.' How about this little toad from hurricane-ravaged Wake County, North Carolina figure out why her candidate couldn't draw voters? Maybe it was the hurricane response.

If you're a white woman in western North Carolina, or for that matter, anyone, you're supposed to ignore the rubble all around you, pay no attention to your terrified kids, behold the lack of any response beyond that of church and private aid groups and get out there and vote for the incumbent party that brought this scenario to your doorstep?

Yeah, right.

What a nut.

And part of this strange inclination to blame women voters is that they view all women as a monolith in favor of abortion. At least half the female population is against, but no matter -- be all in for killing your own offspring for convenience's sake or you're invisible. In their minds, women only care about abortion, so that's all Democrats have to throw at them like slop to hogs and they'll be happy.

Anything but admit that they had a bad candidate from the Berkeley far left with a bona fide Marxist background whose entry into politics came at Willie Brown's knee, whose political experience was entirely from blue-state machine politics in a one-party state, whose ascent to the vice presidency was a demographic box-checking exercise, and whose nomination for president came without winning a single primary vote, not in the last election cycle and not in this one.

All that, along with every indication she was an airhead who never listened to voters, let alone did her 'homework.'

They got this:

That's who they put before voters?

Then ty blame voters for not liking their 'product.'

And as they complain about racists and sexists, an unprecedented coalition of voters, from all demographic groups did respond:

Up until now, they had been reliably Democratic voters. But somehow in the last four years, this Democrat logic goes, they all decided they'd rather be racists and sexists instead and vote for Donald Trump.

What an analysis.

And that speaks of a need for a reckoning, a reckoning of the kind that the Democrats did when they mounted their post-Reagan comeback with Bill Clinton who distinguished himself from other crazies in that party with a hint of sanity and moderation, first smacking down "Sistah Souljah" who apparently had homicidal ideas about whites, and then introducing his versions of Republican ideas such as "ending welfare as we know it" and putting criminals in jail for a change. All that, plus midnight basketball to seal the deal with voters.

Those days that came of the last reckoning are long gone.

Ever since Obama got into power, anything goes. Nobody gets fired for going off the rails, nobody gets so much as scolded. That may hold the Democrats together in 'unity,' but it ultimately repels voters, particularly as extremisms pile up.

Now they've lost Latino men, they've lots huge swathes of women voters -- Democrats are baffled that Joe Biden drew more female voters than Kamala did -- plus large groups of blacks, Asians, Latina women, labor union members and others whom they consider "their" constituency.

From NBC News:

“The demographic shifts for us were just so brutal,” a Harris aide said. “Our people rejected us.”

"Our people."

So blame the voter, not the program, not the party, not the manipulating machination of the party that rigs even its own nominations.

Which tells us they'll just keep on doing what they're doing, looking for new ways to manipulate voters and the vote, rather than actually persuade voters they have a desirable plan for them. Calling them racists and sexists is so much easier than cleaning up their act, isn't it?

Speaking objectively, all I can think is that they've got a lot of blue states on the cusp of moving into swing state status -- Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Minnesota, California -- meaning, the trend seen in this election is likely to continue into the next ones if they don't conduct an intervention on themselves. Speaking as a Republican, though, all I can think is: 'Democrats, you do you, and come back next election and tell us how well that works out for you.'

