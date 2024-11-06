« Recapping the slimy ‘celebs’ who said they’d off themselves or flee America with a Trump victory | The age of miracles »
November 6, 2024

Narrative-killer: Young Latino men broke for Trump, helping to put him over the top

By Monica Showalter

After a campaign of calling President Trump "racist," "dangerous," "fascist," "xenophobic," "bigoted," "anti-immigrant," and "Hitler," somehow Latino voters, particularly men, came voting for President Trump, arguably putting him over the top.

Taking Latino men and women together, the total came to 45%, which is a sharp rise from years earlier:

 

 

 

 

 

 

The racism yellings fell flat:

 

 

Oh, and Puerto Ricans elected a right-wing governor while they were at it:

 

 

According to Daniel McCarthy at the London Spectator:

Donald Trump’s victory this time may not be the surprise that his 2016 win was, but for his critics it’s even more of a shock. Trump has been impeached, arrested, convicted, shot at, and relentlessly demonised as a ‘fascist’ over the last four years. None of that was enough to stop him. Just the opposite: Trump is more popular than ever, and appears to have won a national majority of the vote for the first time.

Just how this happened is a question that will be analysed for weeks and months, or years, to come. But one intriguing possibility suggested by exit poll data is that multiculturalism committed suicide. Trump appears to have won a much larger percentage of the Latino population, especially men, than Democrats had ever thought possible.

The Spectator notes that part of the reason this happened was that Latinos were responding like other ethnic groups bearing the downside of competition from illegal migrants, which they don't support.

But the other reason is suburban white multicultural correctness, snowflakery, triggerings at bad jokes, which disgusts them.

McCarthy's analysis is damning:

White progressive Americans think of their views as being universal, but they are really very specific to their own group. White liberals believe, for example, that masculinity is ‘toxic’ and the world needs more female leaders. They also believe that ‘anti-racism’ requires ‘affirmative action’ or racial quotes to give blacks in particular more representation in positions of power and prestige. White liberalism is the reason Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. She wasn’t a popular politician – and as this election proved, she still isn’t. But she was the right sex and colour to satisfy the requirements of white liberals.

Latinos are not white liberals. Some of them are as white as any Anglo-American, as it happens, and many are certainly liberal. But generally speaking, Latinos do not have the preoccupations characteristic of the white left in America. Some still retain an affinity for the ‘machismo’ notable in Hispanic cultures and may have patriarchal views of women and social hierarchy that derive from Catholic traditions. They do not suffer from ‘white guilt.’ So when the Democrats offer them Kamala Harris, a charmless politician, Latino men do not automatically take the deal. Perhaps they would vote for a woman who had outstanding merit and charisma. But Harris is a mediocrity who has advanced because of white liberal neuroses.

Eeew. Actually, that explains a lot about why most all of us, actually, can't stand her.

The mainstream media, though, were flabbergasted, branding black and Latino voters racist and sexist in a new round of insults directed solely at them:

 

 

For good measure, this mountebank called them stupid, too:

 

 

What a disgusting picture. Why Latino voters would ever be attracted to such people is beyond me -- and to their credit, they aren't.

Trump is socially conservative, straightforward, and straight-talking, which tends to go over well in Latino cultures, particularly among the Mexicans, but heck, all of them -- think of the ferocious success of Javier Milei in Argentina, Alvaro Uribe in Colombia, or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, all of whom who have been compared to Trump.

Straight-talking success like this:

 

 

Trump also is business friendly, particularly to the little guy, and Latinos have a strong culture of small startup businesses.

As most are generally younger workers, his good economy is important, too. Young people starting out in life full of big dreams don't want a lousy economy to greet them. White liberals, many employed in the public sector or in the universities, don't have a particular need for a good economy, given that they are largely immune from layoffs, but guys in the private sector most certainly do. That would make Trump an attractive candidate. Everyone remembers what Trump's economy was like.

Latinos also overlap with Catholic voters of all ancestries, and President Trump did a lot to court them -- going to the Al Smith dinner, while Kamala stayed away, sending only an anti-Catholic video in her place, tweeting with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which delights all Catholics, but especially Latino ones. That affirmation of Latino Catholic culture works a lot better than yelling about racial grievances with a white liberal snowflake sensibility. No wonder they went for Trump.

Just listening at all to Latino voters is important. At a recent townhall led by Harris, a young and likely Latino man asked her what she would do to improve health care, given that he had to go to Mexico to get his MRI these days. Not a word of sympathy from Kamala, who made her reply about being from a middle class background, let alone any answers for him.

Meanwhile, the recent flips from blue to red seen in devastated border counties in Texas are also a strong signal that Latinos here are not fans of unvetted surges of immigration even if it's from their own former homelands. They don't like it -- the chaos, the impact on the public fisc and services, the crowded hospitals, the crazy drivers, the crime, the cleanup. In this regard, they react about the same as other Americans to this Biden-Harris-induced nightmare inflicted on them so that the latter can make the NGOs happy and they can feel virtuous about themselves. Their logic is to make the Latino voter pay for the aftereffects. These voters saw what they were doing.

Everyone hates this border surge culture, actually -- even beyond the U.S.:

 

 

There's also this, brought up by young journalist Germania Poleo, who's a white liberal type, but with excellent street cred as a Venezuelan immigrant whose mother was a persecuted dissident journalist. 

 

 

It's not all of them, but it's definitely a lot of them -- many Latino immigrants, including recent ones, detest socialism, having experienced it firsthand. She's wrong on the claim that Tren de Aragua would vote for Trump, given their ties to the narco-government of Venezuela, but she's right that many Venezuelans fleeing have had it with socialism -- as have many Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Colombians who have dealt with Marxist narcoterrorism. They all hate socialism with a purple passion which easily revitalizes the U.S.

So now after all the insults and claims to racism, the left stands naked in its bafflement that Latino voters would go for them. But the reasons they dumped the Democrats are obvious enough to the rest of us. Leftists just don't listen.

Image: Twitter screen shot

