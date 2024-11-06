Narrative-killer: Young Latino men broke for Trump, helping to put him over the top

After a campaign of calling President Trump "racist," "dangerous," "fascist," "xenophobic," "bigoted," "anti-immigrant," and "Hitler," somehow Latino voters, particularly men, came voting for President Trump, arguably putting him over the top.

Taking Latino men and women together, the total came to 45%, which is a sharp rise from years earlier:

NBC exit poll suggests Trump will win up to 45% of the Latino vote. In 2020 Trump won 32% of the Latino vote. MASSIVE GAINS pic.twitter.com/JB9vgDX7kq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

Latinos are going to get a lot of credit for Trump winning this election but look at 18-29 year olds. 47% of 18-29 year old males voted for Trump. That’s a huge shift from previous elections where we always expected young people to vote D. As 18-29 women marry, they’ll join them. pic.twitter.com/NwmhQTx6j4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2024

Latino voters selected Donald Trump in record numbers. pic.twitter.com/7EyLOXfIat https://t.co/36zOponsox — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 6, 2024

The racism yellings fell flat:

So then… US Latinos and black communities never accepted the widespread narrative presumption that “Trump is a racist” pic.twitter.com/TAcVnGwIET — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) November 6, 2024

Oh, and Puerto Ricans elected a right-wing governor while they were at it:

Puerto Rico just elected a Republican governor.



Everyone who told you a comedian's joke was going to tip the presidential election is a liar who thinks you're stupid. Bookmark every person who hyperventilated about that, and vow to ignore them forever. https://t.co/Sc8jfqZ8NR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2024

According to Daniel McCarthy at the London Spectator:

Donald Trump’s victory this time may not be the surprise that his 2016 win was, but for his critics it’s even more of a shock. Trump has been impeached, arrested, convicted, shot at, and relentlessly demonised as a ‘fascist’ over the last four years. None of that was enough to stop him. Just the opposite: Trump is more popular than ever, and appears to have won a national majority of the vote for the first time. Just how this happened is a question that will be analysed for weeks and months, or years, to come. But one intriguing possibility suggested by exit poll data is that multiculturalism committed suicide. Trump appears to have won a much larger percentage of the Latino population, especially men, than Democrats had ever thought possible.

The Spectator notes that part of the reason this happened was that Latinos were responding like other ethnic groups bearing the downside of competition from illegal migrants, which they don't support.

But the other reason is suburban white multicultural correctness, snowflakery, triggerings at bad jokes, which disgusts them.

McCarthy's analysis is damning:

White progressive Americans think of their views as being universal, but they are really very specific to their own group. White liberals believe, for example, that masculinity is ‘toxic’ and the world needs more female leaders. They also believe that ‘anti-racism’ requires ‘affirmative action’ or racial quotes to give blacks in particular more representation in positions of power and prestige. White liberalism is the reason Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. She wasn’t a popular politician – and as this election proved, she still isn’t. But she was the right sex and colour to satisfy the requirements of white liberals. Latinos are not white liberals. Some of them are as white as any Anglo-American, as it happens, and many are certainly liberal. But generally speaking, Latinos do not have the preoccupations characteristic of the white left in America. Some still retain an affinity for the ‘machismo’ notable in Hispanic cultures and may have patriarchal views of women and social hierarchy that derive from Catholic traditions. They do not suffer from ‘white guilt.’ So when the Democrats offer them Kamala Harris, a charmless politician, Latino men do not automatically take the deal. Perhaps they would vote for a woman who had outstanding merit and charisma. But Harris is a mediocrity who has advanced because of white liberal neuroses.

Eeew. Actually, that explains a lot about why most all of us, actually, can't stand her.

The mainstream media, though, were flabbergasted, branding black and Latino voters racist and sexist in a new round of insults directed solely at them:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says that Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump because blacks and Latinos are sexist and Latinos are racist:



“A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates”



Al Sharpton says black men are among “the most” sexist people pic.twitter.com/bDMJNS4Mof — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2024

For good measure, this mountebank called them stupid, too:

Latinos vote for Trump and immediately the mask comes off.



The left is riddled with racism. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/HOaaNaHSaB — Basil 🇬🇧 (@Basil_TGMD) November 6, 2024

What a disgusting picture. Why Latino voters would ever be attracted to such people is beyond me -- and to their credit, they aren't.

Trump is socially conservative, straightforward, and straight-talking, which tends to go over well in Latino cultures, particularly among the Mexicans, but heck, all of them -- think of the ferocious success of Javier Milei in Argentina, Alvaro Uribe in Colombia, or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, all of whom who have been compared to Trump.

Straight-talking success like this:

All Democrats had to do is pick up the trash and arrest the criminals. Not too much to ask. https://t.co/fZSDyQH8Cu — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) November 6, 2024

Trump also is business friendly, particularly to the little guy, and Latinos have a strong culture of small startup businesses.

As most are generally younger workers, his good economy is important, too. Young people starting out in life full of big dreams don't want a lousy economy to greet them. White liberals, many employed in the public sector or in the universities, don't have a particular need for a good economy, given that they are largely immune from layoffs, but guys in the private sector most certainly do. That would make Trump an attractive candidate. Everyone remembers what Trump's economy was like.

Latinos also overlap with Catholic voters of all ancestries, and President Trump did a lot to court them -- going to the Al Smith dinner, while Kamala stayed away, sending only an anti-Catholic video in her place, tweeting with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which delights all Catholics, but especially Latino ones. That affirmation of Latino Catholic culture works a lot better than yelling about racial grievances with a white liberal snowflake sensibility. No wonder they went for Trump.

Just listening at all to Latino voters is important. At a recent townhall led by Harris, a young and likely Latino man asked her what she would do to improve health care, given that he had to go to Mexico to get his MRI these days. Not a word of sympathy from Kamala, who made her reply about being from a middle class background, let alone any answers for him.

Meanwhile, the recent flips from blue to red seen in devastated border counties in Texas are also a strong signal that Latinos here are not fans of unvetted surges of immigration even if it's from their own former homelands. They don't like it -- the chaos, the impact on the public fisc and services, the crowded hospitals, the crazy drivers, the crime, the cleanup. In this regard, they react about the same as other Americans to this Biden-Harris-induced nightmare inflicted on them so that the latter can make the NGOs happy and they can feel virtuous about themselves. Their logic is to make the Latino voter pay for the aftereffects. These voters saw what they were doing.

Everyone hates this border surge culture, actually -- even beyond the U.S.:

Getting reports from Mexico that people are HAPPY that Trump won because they are tired of the caravans through their country. — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) November 6, 2024

There's also this, brought up by young journalist Germania Poleo, who's a white liberal type, but with excellent street cred as a Venezuelan immigrant whose mother was a persecuted dissident journalist.

what Americans don't get is most of the migrants crossing the border are fleeing socialism and hate democrats. How to explain to a gringo that, actually, the entire tren de aragua would vote for him if they could??? https://t.co/h8zEb7Yuv7 — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) November 6, 2024

It's not all of them, but it's definitely a lot of them -- many Latino immigrants, including recent ones, detest socialism, having experienced it firsthand. She's wrong on the claim that Tren de Aragua would vote for Trump, given their ties to the narco-government of Venezuela, but she's right that many Venezuelans fleeing have had it with socialism -- as have many Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Colombians who have dealt with Marxist narcoterrorism. They all hate socialism with a purple passion which easily revitalizes the U.S.

So now after all the insults and claims to racism, the left stands naked in its bafflement that Latino voters would go for them. But the reasons they dumped the Democrats are obvious enough to the rest of us. Leftists just don't listen.

Image: Twitter screen shot