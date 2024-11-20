Nancy Mace posts a catchy little video about keeping men out of women’s spaces, but forgets her brand of feminism opened the door for the intrusion

South Carolina’s Nancy Macy posted a catchy little video about keeping biological men out of biological women’s private spaces, but she forgets that her brand of feminism is just as much to blame as the progressive brand of feminism for the intrusion.

First, the video:

I never thought we would need a sign for this, but women's restrooms are for BIOLOGICAL women. Not men. pic.twitter.com/42lOMhqHFT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

Mace shared the clip in response to the recent kerfuffle at the Capitol; Delaware voters elected the first (openly) “trans” member of Congress and as expected, Mace doesn’t want this man, Mr. McBride, whipping his penis out in the women’s facilities—but also as expected, Speaker Mike Johnson betrayed conservatives again, saying he wasn’t going to “address” Mace’s resolution to ban men from the ladies’ lavatory but would instead be “accommodating” the cross-dressing transsexual.

Now, I resolutely support keeping men out of spaces that belong to women, but I also resolutely support keeping women out of spaces that belong to men—because you can’t have it both ways. Apparently though, Mace has never heard the expression, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too” because while she wants to retain women-only spaces, she’s not okay when men do the same. Here is an excellent take from Will Tanner, one with which I unequivocally agree, exposing Mace’s hypocrisy:

She destroyed male-only spaces, demanding The Citadel open to women, an obviously and egregiously terrible idea if the goal is to build masculine camaraderie of the sort that wins wars



Now she demands female only spaces



She’s right; perverts shouldn’t be let in the henhouse,… https://t.co/m6NSu0d36q pic.twitter.com/wFjrC39L9n — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) November 20, 2024

It’s a two-way street girlfriend.

As one online commenter astutely noted:

This insanity was brought into the fore inch, by torturous inch by people like Nancy and their enablers who thought they were making ‘progress.’

Another still articulated it like this:

Every 1st/2nd/3rd wave feminist being aghast at what the next wave is doing, not realizing that it was they who brought about their own demise.

Emotions aside, Tanner is totally right: There’s nothing wrong with male-only spaces and institutions (on the contrary, it’s more often than not a good thing), and women don’t have to be given access to every space in society by virtue of being human; the same logic applies to men, and would see that they are not permitted to intrude into women’s private domains, as in the case with the “trans” weirdo from Delaware.

When physical differences matter, women have absolutely no right to demand a seat at the table; when they don’t? Prudence suggests letting the men have their space anyway, otherwise soon enough, we’ve got an entire political movement where deranged and sexually disturbed men are bombarding into spaces where women are most vulnerable.

As a side note, it’s worth mentioning that I write this as a woman myself.

I bring this up because Mace forced herself into a military college, but not only should women not be in combat, but they shouldn’t be in the military at all. They can’t meet the standards, which is why they have lower standards than the men, and their very presence creates a dynamic that is not conducive to a bunch of dudes getting the job done; this is not to suggest that men have any latitude to behave unprofessionally, I’m simply pointing out the reality. Never mind the cost on the taxpayers to accommodate women with separate facilities in deployed locations around the globe, and never mind the cost of sexual harassment suits, seminars, and classes insinuating that women are always the victim and men are always rapists. “Just be professional” they say! Sure, in a perfect world, but this is the real world, and people of the opposite sex are rarely consistently professional—especially in the military and especially on deployments.

The military is about service, placing the safety of the nation above the personal desires and whims of the individual, and a woman in the military is a net negative. That does not mean she doesn’t contribute positively in any way, it just means that as a whole, she’s is deleterious to the function and operation of a military. The military has always been a male-only space, and should be again. (Do not interpret this as a diminishment of the sacrifices that women have made while in the military, many of whom laid down their lives like countless men.)

Again, this perspective is an emotions-aside one—I used to dream about flying A-10s and completed all my flight training on my own dime, so I really understand the personal desire as a woman to achieve the same things that men traditionally do, but as I said above, military service is about serving a cause bigger than yourself; it’s not a vehicle for personal ambition and accomplishment. My previous desire to fly an attack plane does not, and should not, take priority over the safety and security of the American citizenry.

We need more people like Tanner, willing to acknowledge the obvious and assert their very unpopular (but correct) opinions.

Mace, if you demand a historic men’s college surrender their prestige and abandon more than a century-and-a-half of American tradition, all so you can be the “first woman” to graduate from the institution, then you better be ready to have perverts like Mr. McBride shoving himself into your space too.

