MSNBC headed for hospice care

Comcast on Wednesday officially announced it would spin off several NBCUniversal cable networks, including MSNBC, in a move that will dramatically shake up the landscape of legacy media as the liberal cable outlet will no longer be affiliated with NBC News. Cesar Conde will continue leading the NBCUniversal News Group, but now that group only includes NBC News, the NBC News Now streaming service, Telemundo and owned-and-operated local stations. Conde loses oversight of MSNBC and CNBC in the process, and the fate of shared resources -- and even the cable network's name and editorial direction -- are in question. A current MSNBC staffer is "intrigued by the amount of thought that seems to have gone into" the decision from a business standpoint, but said there is a "big concern" about what this means going forward for MSNBC.

"No mas" as boxer Roberto Durán once said. At the same time, I am not surprised that a news channel obsessed with President Trump and calling his voters racist would eventually lose its affiliations. Imagine working at NBC and having to react on a daily basis about what Rachel, Joy, and the others said last night. I don't know anybody at NBC, but I have to believe that this is a welcome separation. Who wants to be with people who hate?

The moral of the story is that hatred will eventually destroy the hater. Unfortunately, MSNBC became a hate machine airing nonsense and lies nightly. At the same time, how many times can you hear about Trump before you switch the channel and want something else?

I guess it was a few years ago, circa 2000 and the Bush-Gore campaign, I used to catch Chris Matthews on my office computer. It was a good show and informative as well. I knew he was a Democrat but never felt that he hated me because I wasn't.

MSNBC is headed for hospice care. It will cease to exist soon and we wish all the haters over there a happy Christmas. I have to think that the late Tim Russert, a decent man who would often speak with Matthews on the aforementioned broadcast, must be giving management a thumbs up for unplugging this unwatchable garbage that the network turned into.

